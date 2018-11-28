Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS) Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Growth, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

28th November, 2018- Location Based Service is becoming need of the time for a broad spectrum of mobile phones. Location positioning, location navigation, location aware search, commerce and advertisements. But in practical, the location based networks experience some shortcomings in form of support and power consumption of receiving GPS and Wi-Fi signals which marks the need for indoor networks to address using an efficient calibration. On the basis of end-user, the global indoor positioning systems (IPS) market is segmented into transportation, hospitality, entertainment, shopping and public buildings.

Commercial importance of IPS market depends on two factors, access point density and the location positioning algorithms employed. Further, this can be bifurcated into two approaches, signal propagation and signal heat maps. Overall, an indoor positioning and indoor navigation is a network of devices used in mapping people and objects inside a building using wireless technologies. The technology ensures enhanced connectivity, better access and indoor navigation. Further, these devices and solutions enhance customer privacy and is anticipated to advance existing maps and navigation solutions and software. Therefore, with the growing use in hospitals, oil & gas, commercial complex, mining and other various applications drive the market during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of indoor positioning systems (IPS) market includes rise in smartphones, non-viability of GPS to locate precise location and a reliable and secure mode of assistance for governments to ensure public safety. Additionally, growth in trend of digitization, use of smartphones with innovative mobile application, mobile commerce and technological advancement are contributing to the growth of indoor location market. Moreover, the government concerns to deploy a better positioning technology for public safety and urban security segment are augmenting the market demand. On the basis of component, the global indoor positioning & navigation market is segmented into technologies, RF-based (Wi-Fi/BLE), Sensor and Tag based, software tools, visualization, location analytics, context accelerator, professional services and managed services. Context accelerator and software tools are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to recognition of customer’s location based needs. Further, professional services are also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to boosting of growth and awareness of indoor location technology for navigation. Service segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to a faster adoption in the indoor location market.

