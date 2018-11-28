Industrial Gases Market Size, Share, Outlook Analysis Report 2025

In 2017, global industrial gases market size was accounted for USD xx Billion. It is expected to expand by USD xx Billion with a CAGR of xx% in the coming years on the basis of increasing demand for metal production & fabrication, food & beverage, petrochemical & chemical, automobile and pharmaceuticals & healthcare industry. The main factor fueling the growth of global industrial gases industry are developing the techniques of enhanced oil recovery in gas & oil sector, increase in depletion of petrochemicals & chemicals and enlargement of capacity of refinery. Increase in the sales of passenger car is estimated to increase the demand for industrial gases in the automobile sector worldwide over the forecast period.

Click to Continue Reading on https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/industrial-gases-market

Rise in investment in aerospace and automobile industry is increasing the demand for services of metal fabrication, participating in the growth of industrial gases. With increase in demand in the manufacturing industry of metal, industrial gases are expecting the increase in demand from industries like food & beverages, healthcare, oil & gas, chemicals and electronics. As environmental concerns are increasing and strict rules for safety are factors that play a major role in the growth of the global industrial gases market.

Development in technology in the healthcare industry upsurge the demand for industrial gases production and act a driving factor for the industrial gases market analysis. For instance, development of gas-assist equipment in the medical field offers variety of controls and equipment. In medical field, oxygen is required in large amounts to reduce the risk of excess oxygen in body tissue or lungs during surgeries and for giving artificial ventilation. Nitrogen is required in pre-flight lung diagnosis for calculating ability of person to respond to aircraft cabin environment. Carbon dioxide is used at the time of insufflation and infused with oxygen for respiratory simulation. Therefore, increase in usage of industrial gases in healthcare sector is increasing the demand of industrial gases market in the coming years.

Nowadays, governments of different countries are contributing substantially to the GDP of the healthcare sector. Healthcare sector is the main focus in the developing economies of Europe and North America. On the other hand, healthcare spending in the developing countries is growing because of increase in initiatives taken by government. Rising healthcare expenses are leading to increase in demand for healthcare products, where there is use of industrial gases.

Request a sample copy of this report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/133

What to expect from the Global Industrial Gases Market report?

– Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

– Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

– Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

– Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

– An insight into the leading manufacturers.

– Regional demographics of the market.

Who should buy this report?

– Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Us:

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave #600

Dallas, TX 75204

Tel: +1-214-884-6068

Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com