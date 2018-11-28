Managed Print Services Market Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis by 2023

Market Highlights:

The growing demand for software as a service and cloud computing are improving the managed print services market progress to a great extent. Market concentrated reports associated with the semiconductors and electronics industry amid others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market is anticipated to touch USD 51 billion in revenue while growing at a CAGR of 9% by the year 2023.

As cloud-based print services are gathering impetus, the market for managed print services is growing at a robust pace. The increasing adoption of big data solutions on the other hand has emerged as one of the chief driving factors for the market’s growth in the forecast period. The development of the market is further spurred on by the companies who are investing in managed print services heavily. The use of managed print service in identifying machines which are underachieving and then substituting them with efficient devices is adding effectively to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global managed print services market are Lexmark International Corporation (U.S.), ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S.), Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Wipro LTD (India), HCL Technologies (India), Canon UK Limited (U.K), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Acrodex Inc. (Canada), Systems Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and Konica Minolta (U.K) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Managed Printing Services Market.

According to the Market Research Future Analysis, the global Managed Print Services Market is expected to reach USD ~51 billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of ~9%.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid development in technology has led to the rise in demand for document workflow automation, resulting in the expansion of the global managed print services market. Multiple benefits of managed print services (MPS) such as reduction in printer volume, enhanced security and authentication, low paper usage, reduction in printer fleet and others are fueling the growth of the global managed print services market.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services and inclination towards outsourcing of business practices are some of the factors driving the global managed print services market. Managed print services aid in increasing overall business efficiency by minimizing the workload and providing faster services to reduce utilization of time, these features of MPS are inducing demand for managed print services in various industries, leading to the expansion of the global managed print services market.

Competitive Analysis

The market development by competitors encompasses strong risk management strategies which will positively influence the market. The challengers in the market are tirelessly trying to establish leading market positions through new policies and strategies. The experienced management in the companies operating in the market are making business models which can bring about a fruitful phase of development. The main trends and players have established an optimistic tone for development. The contestants in the market are trying to succeed commercially by ensuring demand and supply are in balance. The momentum of the market’s growth has altered the competitive background of the market. The contenders in the market are also leveraging their competitive advantages to secure their growth in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global managed print services market is segmented into the component, deployment, organization size, end users, and region. The component is sub-segmented into hardware, software, services, and others. The hardware is further segmented into copier, fax, printer, and others. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premises. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, healthcare, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global managed print services market is studied in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In North America, the managed print services market is gaining the highest market growth due to the increasing demand for cloud-based services, which is propelling the managed print services market growth. Whereas, European countries are emerging as managed print services markets due to the increasing demand for multi-functional printers and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the review period. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are some of the leading regions in the globe in terms of market share.

