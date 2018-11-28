Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018-2026

Neurotrophic Keratitis is a rare condition, estimated to affect less than five people in ten thousand. Neurotrophic Keratitis is a degenerative corneal disease which is caused by impairment of trigeminal corneal innervation. The effects of Neurotrophic Keratitis are reduced or absent corneal sensations. This results in would healing ability of ocular surface tissues and epithelial breakdown. Neurotrophic Keratitis leads to ulcer formation and ultimately corneal perforation. Neurotrophic Keratitis was considered as an orphan disease until recently when a novel disease got a FDA approval. In August 2018, FDA approved the first topical eye drop containing a recombinant human nerve growth factor called Cenegermin. Traditional treatment for Neurotrophic Keratitis included conservative treatment and preservative-free artificial tears, topical antibiotics, tarsorrhaphy, botulinum-induced ptosis etc.

The drivers for Neurotrophic Keratitis treatment market are promising pipeline drugs, as extensive research to find a cure concluded that Topical substance P (SP) and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) together help in proliferation of the corneal epithelial cells. Nerve Growth Factor, Nicergoline and Corneal neurotization are the promising treatments for Neurotrophic Keratitis. Advances in biotechnology and laser and robotic treatment also aid in the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis. According to WHO, the number of people aged 60 years and older will be more than the number of children younger than 5 years by the year 2020. Growing geriatric population and necessity of cure for Neurotrophic Keratitis is driving the Neurotrophic Keratitis market with augmented with patient awareness. Emerging innovative patterns of Neurotropic Keratitis treatment along with global distribution channels is expected to expand the of Neurotrophic Keratitis treatment market. Government approval for the treatment could be a barrier in the exponential growth graph of Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25291

Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market is segmented based on

Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market based on Treatment type

Preservative artificial tears

Conjunctival flap or Tarsorraphy

Bandage contact lenses

Amniotic membrane transplantation

Keratoplasty

Ocular Sealants and Glues

Recombinant human nerve growth factor

Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drugstore

e-commerce

Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

China

Global market for Neurotrophic Keratitis treatment is widely open due to absence of manufacturers and global penetration in the untapped regions is expected to contribute to the Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment market. Lack of research in molecular biology and biotechnology can be a responsible factor in the expansion of Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment market in developing and underdeveloped countries which could be reversed by the distribution channels and suppliers to these regions and increasing availability of the treatment. Larger untapped pool of patients from Asia Pacific and Japan region would choose for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis which will expand the of Neurotrophic Keratitis treatment market. On the contrary acceptance of recombinant nerve factor in some regions could hinder the growth of Neurotrophic Keratitis treatment market over the forecast period. Whereas untapped patient population with Neurotrophic Keratitis from emerging countries would open new opportunities for the new and existing players to cover. This undiagnosed patient population and mounting prevalence of geriatric population would provide growth openings in the forecast period.

Request Report TOC@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/25291

As a geography conditions, the Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment market is segmented into: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America have the major share in the Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment market in terms of revenue as the region has high healthcare expenditure. North America and Europe have approved product allowing authorized use, sale and distribution of Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment in the market. Asia Pacific is a growing market as the region are adopting the products and rapidly changing regulatory and policy environment in countries allowing the use of Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatments. Japan Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment market is expected to splurge upon the PMDA approval.

Some players in Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Dompé farmaceutici SpA, Allergan, Bausch Health, Bayer, Novartis, ReGenTree, LLC, etc.