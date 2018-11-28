Simulation Software Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Highlights

A simulation software helps in predicting, validating and optimizing the products using accurate analysis that can be trusted. Simulation software deals with modeling a real phenomenon with a set of mathematical formulas. It also enables the users to observe an operation through simulation without actually performing the operation, which helps solve real world problems, efficiently. Simulation modeling provides valuable solutions by giving clear insights into complex systems and is increasingly being used across industry verticals and disciplines.

Major factors driving the growth of simulation software market is the growth of e-commerce industry and growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services. Also, the growing number of small and medium enterprise units is expected to drive the growth of global simulation software market. Increasing demand for eco-friendly work environment is one major factor driving the growth of global simulation software market. With the advent of industrial IoT, and the rise of digital twins in the industry 4.0, the growth of global simulation software market is anticipated.

Simulation Software Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are Altair Engineering (U.S.), Bentley Systems (U.S.), Ansys, Inc. (U.S.), PTC (U.S.), Siemens PLM Software (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), and CPFD Software (U.S.). Cybernet Systems Co. Ltd. (U.S.), Dassault Systemes (France), Design Simulation Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.), and MathWorks, Inc. (U.S.) are among others.

Simulation Software Market Segments:

The global simulation software market is segmented by component, deployment, application and vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is further classified into design & consulting and support & maintenance. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise. Based on the application, the market is segmented into eLearning, training and research & development and others. Whereas, based on vertical, the market is segmented into automobile, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, education & research and others.

Simulation Software Market Regional Analysis:

The global simulation software market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements, and increased adoption of simulation software applications across small and medium enterprises.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

Technology Providers

System Integrators

Software Vendors

Simulation and Analysis Vendors

Application Developers

Application End Users

