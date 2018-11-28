Theater Linen Market for Health Care Application to Expand with a CAGR of 5.8% due to Growing Demand

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global theater linen market for healthcare application is experiencing fragmented landscape but no key players are accounting for the leading share. However, presence of large number of linen manufacturers are leading to create an intense price war and reduced the buyers cost expectation. Additionally, requirement of low capital investments are encouraging numerous small-scale companies are making linen available in significantly lowered cost. Some of the key players operating in the global theater linen market include Towel & Linen (Pty) Ltd, ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc., and Synergy Health PLC.

TMR anticipated that the revenue of the theater linen market for healthcare application was valued at US$5,434.2 mn in 2015 and expected to expand with a CAGR of 5.8% to attain the value of US$8,947.2 mn by 2024. On the basis of region, Asia Pacific accounted for the more than 40% of shares of the global market for theater linen used in healthcare sector in 2015. This growth is attributable to increasing demand for hygienic and advanced healthcare facilities. However, Europe and North America are the two crucial regions for the market for theater linen as together they account for more than 40% shares of the global theater linen market for healthcare application in 2015. On the basis of material type, the segment of disposable/single use material linen segment is expected to grow with higher rate as compared to other material types such as traditional cotton or polyester/cotton and microfiber. This growth is attributable to upsurge in the attention about hospital-acquired infections.

The global theater linen market for healthcare application is witnessing significant growth owing to the increased focus on instigating effective hospital-acquired infection prevention measures. Hospitals are taking critical precautions related to hygiene, especially regarding the usage of linens in operating rooms. Significant funds are being diverted towards the provision of improved and technologically advanced surgical or medical equipment, and clean and tidy patient clothing.

The market for theater linen for healthcare application is also expected to gain significant traction owing to the increased global demand for sophisticated and hygienic health care facilities. Rising investments of healthcare service providers aimed at providing high quality and hygienic facilities to patients in the form of improved and technologically advanced medical equipment, and clean and tidy uniforms for patients is expected to significantly drive the market in the near future. The factor is expected to have a high impact on the theater linen market, especially across developing economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Linens fall in the category of consumable medical products that have significant monetary value, yet given far less than significant attention to the impact that their cost can have on the finances of a healthcare facility. The losses incurred due to linen mishandling or linen loss, which refers to the disposal or vanishing of a towel, sheet, or other products before it has reached the desired end-user, has a huge impact on the theater linen market.

Nevertheless, the vast rise in hybrid operating rooms and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across the globe is expected to lead to a significant rise in consumption of theater linen in the healthcare industry.

This information is comprised in the new report by TMR, titled “Theater Linen Market for Health Care Application (Material Type – Traditional Cotton or Polyester/Cotton, Disposable/Single Use, and Microfiber) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

