36 inch steel pipe (914 lsaw steel pipe) is commonly used LSAW pipe in construction usage. Winsteel Group is professional LSAW steel pipe manufacturer. We have got API 5L PSL 1 and PSL 2 certificate, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 certificate, PED and CPR certificate for several years.

API 5L LSAW steel pipe supply range

LSAW steel pipe: 406.4 mm to 1422.0 mm

Range of Thickness: 6.0 mm to 30.0 mm

Ends Type: Beveled ends, Plain ends

Range of length: 20FT, 40FT or customized

Protection Caps in plastic or iron available

Surface appearances: Natural, Varnished, Black painting, 3PE, FBE, etc

914 LSAW steel pipe ( 36 inch pipe ) produced by Winsteel.

O.D.= 914.4 mm; W.T.=12.7 mm; Length=12.0 m;

Pipe Surface: bare/black vanished;

Specification: API 5L PSL 1 Grade B;

Marking:

914.4 MM X 12.7 MM X 12000MM; TOTAL PIECES

API Spec. 5L (PSL X) Gr.B; O.D.914.4 mm X W.T.12.7 mm X 12000 mm;

(Date of production) , API NUMBER (5L-0826);

Heat number XXX; Pipe Number: XXX;

OTHER INFORMATION ACCTO THE CONTRACT

Weight of 36 inch steel pipe

Pipe weight (kg/m) = (O.D. – W.T. ) * W.T. *0.0246615

For example:

O.D. =36 inch steel pipe outside diameter = 914.4 mm

W.T. = Sch XS = 12.7 mm

Weight (kg/m)= (914.4 mm – 12.7 mm) * 12.7 mm *0.0246615 =282.413 kg/m

Tolerance of 36 inch steel pipe under API 5L Specification

1.Diameter :

Pipe Body: (±0.5% OD Max.±4.0 mm)

Pipe End: ±1.6 mm

2.Wall Thickness:

±0.1 * w.t. (5.0 mm＜t＜15.0 mm)

±1.5 mm (w.t.≥15.0 mm)

3.Out of Roundness:

Pipe End: 0.01*OD, Max. 13 mm

Pipe Body Except the end: 0.015*OD, Max. 15 mm

Pipe end of 36 inch steel pipe

1.Pipe end protector.

1)Thickness of pipe end protector

We will choose the proper thickness of pipe end protector. If the end protector is too thin, it will easy to drop and could not protect the pipe end properly when loading pipes.

2)Iron pipe end protector

LSAW pipe size is very large. When we loading pipes, we usually use folk-lift. So we usually use metal end protector. Of course there also have plastic kind of pipe end protector. All this is according to customers requirements.

2.Pipe end bevelled

1)Pipe end bevel angel tolerance: 30°±5°

2)Pipe end root face: 1.6mm±0.8mm

With over 20 years of servicing the steel pipe industry, We strives to build great customer relationships by providing excellent service, quality products and price. We have been fortunate enough to build a large network of trusted partners. With these relations and a large production quantity, we have the ability of quickly and efficiently fulfilling your project needs.