Biodegradable Polymers Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Biodegradable Polymers Market (by type (hydrolyzable backbone, polymers with carbon and natural polymers), application (pharmaceutical, packaging, agricultural, bio medical), drivers, restraints, opportunity, (Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Biodegradable Polymers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Biodegradable Polymers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Biodegradable Polymers growth factors.

The forecast Biodegradable Polymers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Biodegradable Polymers on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global biodegradable Polymers market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 20.0% and 20.5% during 2017-2023.

Growing consumer demand towards eco-friendly packaging and changing consumer focus towards healthier living which results in increasing demand for natural, sustainable and green products is the prime factor driving the global biodegradable polymers market. Moreover, intensity in the prices of crude oil which is raw material for the production of petroleum based polymer also helps in driving the demand of biodegradable polymers globally over the traditional petroleum polymers. Furthermore, increasing demand for biodegradable polymers from the application such as biomedical, agriculture and packaging are also anticipated to drive the global biodegradable polymers market over the forecast period. However, fewer biodegradable applications to replace synthetic based plastic materials and high manufacturing cost are the key restraining factors hampering the growth of biodegradable market across the globe. Nevertheless, growing initiatives by government to promote renewable & sustainable polymers, green products and regulations forcing key vendors for manufacturing biodegradable polymers as well as economical raw material prices required for the production of biodegradable polymers will bring more opportunities to the global biodegradable polymers market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the biodegradable polymers market by type, by application and by region. Market segmentation based on type includes polymer with hydrolyzable backbone, polymers with carbon and natural polymers. Moreover, polymer with hydrolyzable backbone type segment is further classified into polyglycolic acid (PGA), polycaprolactone (PCL), polyamides, polyurethanes and others. The polymers with carbon backbone type segment is further classified into polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and natural polymers type segment are further classified into amylopectin, starch, amylase, chitin & chitosan and others. However, the global biodegradable polymers market based on application is segmented into pharmaceutical, packaging, agricultural, bio medical and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Cereplast, BASF, Cortec Group, FP International, Mitsui Chemicals, BIOTEC GmbH & Co., Arkema, Novamont, Evonik Industries, DuPont, Meredian Holdings Group, Metabolix, Ecospan and Toray & Industries.

