Fireplace and Stove Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Fireplace and stove is an equipment made of materials such as brick, stone, or metal to ignite fire, by assuring safety while handling along with keeping the environment warm. It is available in two modes of operation: automated or manual. Fireplace and stove often comes with safety accessories to avoid burns while handling the equipment. The fireplace and stove market varies based on heat efficiency and design. It plays an important role in beautifying the interior of residential and commercial places. These days, through innovation in technology and design of products, fireplace and stove requires less maintenance. The equipment is found to be effective with less consumption of fuel, and a pollution free chamber. It is also eco-friendly. Rising preference for fireplace and stove in interior design and for room warmth in cold regions is expected to increase the demand for fireplace and stove during the forecast period.

The global fireplace and stove market is categorized based on product type, fuel source, fixture type, application, and distribution channel. The Fireplace equipment is majorly used in indoor for room warmth purpose. However, Stove can be used in indoor and outdoor premises. Fireplace and stove market based on product type is categorized into fireplace and stove. Based on fuel source, the market is classified into electric, gas, wood, pellet, liquid fuel, and multi fuel. Multi fuel can consume any fuel of solid, liquid, and gas form. The fireplace and stove market based on fixture type is categorized into wall mounted, inserted, and free standing. The fireplace and stove market can be further classified based on application into indoor and outdoor. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline channel.

In terms of region, the global fireplace and stove market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America region has high demand for fireplace and stove equipment due to cold belts covering the land and climatic conditions that tend to depend on usage of fireplace and stoves. In the European region, due to cold weather conditions, demand for fireplace and stove is on the rise. One way of beautifying residential interiors is by installing fireplace and stove equipment with innovative designs. The Asia Pacific region is seeing high demand for fireplace and stove equipment, with rise in preference for modern technologies with ecofriendly features, emitting less pollution. Additionally, consumers are avoiding the traditional pollution causing campfires. Middle East & Africa also prefers fireplace and stove equipment to improve commercial interior design in restaurants, nightlife events, and artificial snow houses. In South American countries such as Chile, the market is gaining stronghold to protect from the severe cold.

The major drivers for the fireplace and stove market are high dependence on alternatives to keep warm, beautification of residential and commercial places, advancement in technology in fireplace and stove for reduced fuel consumption, and to minimize polluting smoke. Stove is specially prefer in outdoor activity due to availability in smaller size that can be ease in carrying. Major constraints of the market are stringent regulatory laws to prevent pollution, high prices of equipment, cost of maintenance, and dependence on degradable fuel. Nevertheless, the market also has opportunities in terms of technological advancement, improving interiors of residential and commercial places, multi usage, and low cost of the equipment.

Major players involved in the fireplace and stove market are Caesar Electric Fireplace, Fireplaces & Stoves, Duraflame, Inc., Fireplaces & Stoves MD, Lowe’s, Menard, Inc., Palazzetti Lelio S.p.A, Pleasant Hearth Fireplace Doors, Short’s Stoves, The Beistle Company, and Wulfbrothers, Inc. among others.

