Have An Entertaining And Luxurious Ride Home!

Public transportation companies are trying to make the rides entertaining for passengers by providing in transit services at affordable rates. The transit services are being provided in various ways including on demand videos and songs, Wi-Fi servers and other forms of entertainment. Customer’s overall experience is enhanced by in transit entertainment services. For example, the subways running in New York were installed with Wi-Fi devices in January, 2017. Similarly, communications infrastructure company CIVIQ Smartscapes equipped public transportation with close to 1000 Wi-Fi devices along with 51 supplementary devices for the stations in Miami-Dade County located in Florida. India’s largest on demand cab service, Ola Cab, has started Ola Play platform, which is an in transit entertainment service offering TV shows, music and radio.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL TAXI AND LIMOUSINE SERVICES MARKET AT $95 BILLION IN 2017

Western Europe was the largest region in the taxi and limousine services market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the global market.

Order the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/taxi-and-limousine-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, shared transportation system is growing in transit and ground passenger transportation industry owing to cost benefits this system offers to citizens. Shared transportation combines passenger transportation services such as drivers, taxis, bikes, and buses under a single platform. Its members can avail services of a transportation system by paying a subscription fee or a one-time fare, as well as can earn money by sharing their own vehicles. For instance, in 2013, US-based startup Downtown Project launched the Project 100 transportation system for Las Vegas. It is a complete transportation system that allows users to borrow bikes, shuttles, and small electric cars, and gets a driver by paying a subscription fee. Other examples include ride sharing companies such as BlaBlaCar and Drivezy, which allow users to rent vehicles of their choice by paying a membership fee or fare. Uber, on demand cab transportation service provider is also offering shared ride service known as uberPOOL.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=459&type=smp

Uber was the largest competitor in the market, generating revenues of $7.5 billion in the year 2017. Uber’s growth strategy is localization of Uber’s Asia Pacific (APAC) marketing strategy as it battles to stay ahead of regional competition. For instance, Uber recently expanded its offerings in markets like Thailand and India with a rickshaw and motorbike service.

Taxi and limousine service companies offer passenger transportation services via taxi and limousine. The taxi and limousine services market is segmented into Mobile Application Based Taxi Services, and Other Taxi Services.

Mobile Application Based Taxi Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by taxi that are booked using a mobile application.

Other Taxi Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by taxi that are booked using a telephonic service or by helpdesk representatives.

Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin