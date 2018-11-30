IOT Operating Systems Market 2018 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Audience, Industry Segments, Sales, Profits & Regional Study

Market Highlights:

Internet of things (IoT) operating systems are designed to perform within the constraints of the internet of things devices; including restrictions on memory, size, power, and processing capacity. IoT operating system is a type of embedded OS that can transfer data over the internet.

Physical and smart devices are embedded with electronic devices, software, and sensors to exchange and collect data. IoT allows objects to sense and control the existing network infrastructure thus creating opportunities for direct incorporation of the physical world in the computer-based system. IoT helps in improving efficiency and accuracy along with a reduction in human interference as well as operating expense.

Alibaba group has tied up with NXP for NXP’s automotive infotainment solution “millions of vehicles.” The installation of AliOS (IoT platform of Alibaba group) in aircraft will result in smart cockpits with superior multi-screen display and over-the-air updates.

The major factor that is driving the market growth is increased adoption of IOT Operating Systems Market by small and medium enterprises. Another factor that is expected to drive the market is tremendous growth in bring your own device (BYOD) concept and online data sharing.

The major setback that is restraining the IoT operating system is software licensing and IP violation of operating systems. Also, lack of stability in standards for inter-connectivity and inter-operability is restraining the market.

Google has developed IoT OS called “Android Things,” previously known as “Brillo,” which is expected to run on low-powered devices. The infrastructure of this OS is based on cheap, ultra-low-end IoT hardware and is meant to communicate with other connected devices nearby, with the utilization of 32-64 Mb of RAM.

Major Key Players:

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Apple Inc. (U.S.)

• ESOL Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• BlackBerry Limited (Canada)

• ARM Ltd. (U.K)

• Wittenstein (Germany)

• ENEA AB (Sweden)

• Mentor Graphics Corporation (U.S.)

• Green Hills Software (U.S.)

• SYSGO AG (Germany)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Wind River (U.S.)

• Silicon Labs (U.S.)

• Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

• Canonical Ltd. (U.K)

Regional Analysis:

The global market for IoT Operating Systems Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The geographical analysis of IoT Operating Systems market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. But due to technological advancements in North America, it is expected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period. Also, due to developed and well-established economies, the companies in the North American region are majorly investing in research and development activities.

Due to growth of the web, telecom, data centers, and internet of things in Asia Pacific region, the use of operating systems is expected to grow in IoT operating systems market. Since data security is a major criterion in IoT operating systems, the system providers are always working on solutions that will successfully monitor application performance, track loopholes in application code as well as reduce operational risks.

Segmentation:

• By Services, the market is segmented into Professional and Managed. Professional services are further classified into Business Consulting Services, Deployment & Integration Services, and Maintenance & Support Services.

• By Organization size, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise.

• By Verticals, the market is segmented into IT, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Others.

• By Operating System Type, the market is segmented into Windows 10 IoT, WindRiver VxWorks, Embedded Apple iOS and OSX, Nucleus RTOS, and Green Hills Integrity.

• By Application, the market is segmented into Digital Signage, Smart Buildings and Home Automation, Smart Factories, IoT Wearables, Smart Healthcare, Vehicle Telematics and Others.

Intended Audience:

• IoT operating system providers

• IoT platform/middleware providers

• Verticals developers

• Third-party integration providers

• Consultancy firms and advisory firms

• Regulatory agencies

• Government research organizations

• Corporate firms

• Cloud service providers

• IT suppliers

• End users

