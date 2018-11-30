Lodha Group Presents The Park at Lower Parel Mumbai

Lodha Group launches The Park, a pre-launch 17.5 acre residential development in Lower Parel of Mumbai city. The land for developing the project has been bought in 2012 from DLF Limited for Rs. 2800 Cr. approx. Lodha The Park is located at Pandurang Budhkar Marg in Lower Parel. It is located in the proximity to leading business districts of Mumbai, including Nariman Point and Bandra Kurla Complex. It is located in the close radius to shopping malls, PVR Cinemas and High Street Phoenix. The brand ambassador of this project was none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the real estate company had great deal with her in September.

It has also been reported that actress has also bought a 4BHK apartment in this project herself which is worth over Rs. 5 Cr. Lodha Group has launched The Park in September after a pre-launch of billion dollars and it has booked the apartments worth Rs. 2500 Cr. on first day itself. Lodha group has vast presence in six Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, and Ahmedabad and in Dubai. There was great interest on this project by investors from overseas and applications were received from NRIs to book property in the USA and UAE.

Lodha The Park has been well planned to be connected to world-class commercial and residential developments, luxury retail malls, deluxe hotels, entertainment venues and a huge range of gourmet options. The Park has been planned to have 7 acres of lush green landscapes located around 70 ft. tall hill which is inspired by urban parks across the globe. The project is well planned to generate over 5000 job opportunities, including 1000 white collar jobs like engineers, architects, and interior designers. It is known to be a large and high-rise development to support over 10000 indirect jobs in industries like steel, cement, cables, tiles etc. After completion of The Park project, it will raise around 500 permanent jobs in housekeeping, facility management, retail and horticulture.

So, this project is going to be very profitable in this region in all aspects. The project would have Evander Holyfield gym in the complex. Lodha Gtoup is planning to build Trump Tower Mumbai, an 800 ft. giant skyscraper with 3BHK and 4BHK bedroom apartments after signing a great licensing deal with Trump Organization led by Donald Trump himself, in August 2014.

Lodha the Park is known to be the well-designed, beautiful and strategically planned project located in Worli. It has described the largest lifestyle and accessory from these homes. It is known to have excellent amenities, gorgeous construction, and comfortable location. These are some of the best features of this project. Here, you can rest assured with decent flurry and lighting in all of the apartments and the galleries are well designed to provide ample view of cityscapes. All of the residences here are well planned and reasonably priced for the residents. You can find unique environment here to present you with endless moments of joy to complement your living.

