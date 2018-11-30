Other Support Services Global Market Key Manufacturers, Analysis and Forecasts

Other Support Services Global Market Size:

The global other support services market was valued at $2534.1 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $897.1 billion or 35.4% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $694.3 billion or 27.3% of the global other support services market.

Other Support Services Global Market Overview:

Automated billing systems are increasingly being adopted in the other support services market due to higher precision and lower cost. This billing software can be easily integrated with systems. It directly delivers the invoice to customers and helps in tracking unpaid bills. It enables to iterate messages to remind customers about their debt and also manages discounts and rebates. These systems help company increase their market understanding by providing them with real time information on demand and costs. CRM applications are widely being adopted by software businesses for sales, billing and various other functions. Salesforce, Invoice2go and Zoho Invoice are some of major automatic billing systems.

North America was the largest region in the other support services market in 2017, accounting for nearly 35% of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies in this market have shifted towards environment friendly/sustainable packaging and labelling from traditional packaging and labeling methods. Environment friendly/sustainable packaging and labelling minimizes the amount of energy used to produce labels and packages and also reduces the amount used at each stage which decreases carbon footprint and saves significantly. Environment friendly/sustainable packaging and labelling also includes the use of plant-based plastic made from corn or sugar cane byproducts which helps to reduce the usage of traditional petroleum-based products.

The other support services market is segmented into Packaging And Labeling Services, Convention And Trade Show Organizers, and All Other Support Services.

Packaging And Labeling Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in packaging client-owned materials. The services may include labeling and/or imprinting the package.

Convention And Trade Show Organizers comprises establishments primarily engaged in organizing, promoting, and/or managing events, such as business and trade shows, conventions, conferences, and meetings (whether or not they manage and provide the staff to operate the facilities in which these events take place).

All Other Support Services comprises establishments, not classified to any other industry, primarily engaged in providing support services.

