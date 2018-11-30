Precious Metals Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

Our latest research report entitled Precious Metals Market (by type (platinum group metals, silver, gold), by end user(silver nitrate applications- photovoltaics, jewelry), applications(healthcare and automotive), (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Precious Metals. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Precious Metals cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Precious Metals growth factors.

The forecast Precious Metals Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Precious Metals on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Global precious metals market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4.0% and 4.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Precious metals are naturally occurring high value and rare metals such as silver, gold, and platinum group metals. These metals are traded and are also treated as currency in the world market, however, these metals are also in several industrial applications. Although these metals are traded as high investment metals, the report covers the precious metals used in industrial applications. A research study has found out that precious metals are used in industrial applications including photovoltaics and jewelry among others. These materials of not reactive and are increasingly used in the industrial applications.

Increase in applications of precious metals such as silver and platinum group metals in the end use industries is a primary factor promoting the growth in the world market. Moreover, globally rise in per capita income among the consumers in the world market is expected to drive the demand for jewelry of precious metals over the forecast period. However, regulatory aspects pertaining to the mining of precious metals is one of the primary restraining factors affecting the growth of this market, furthermore, rise in demand for imitation and quoted jewelry is expected to affect the market growth of the precious metals over the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Precious metals market. Moreover, the global precious metals market is segmented by type, by end user applications. On the basis of types the precious metals market is segmented as platinum group metals, silver, gold and others. On the basis of the end use applications include silver nitrate applications- photovoltaics, jewelry and others; gold applications- jewelry and others, platinum group metals- photovoltaics, jewelry and others. Other applications include healthcare and automotive among others. Among the product types silver accounted for the largest market size in terms of volume over the period of 2015 and 2016.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global precious metals include Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Impala, Johnson Matthey, Lonmin, Newmont Mining, Aquarius Platinum, BHP Billiton, GoldCorp, and KGHM PolskaMiedz.

