Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market (by application(natural gas dehydration, solvents, plasticizers, polyurethanes, humectants, polyester resins)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG). Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) growth factors.

The forecast Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global tri-ethylene glycol market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 4.5% and 5.0% during 2017-2023 and reach USD XX billion by 2023.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/763

The global tri-ethylene glycol market was sized over USD XX billion in 2015. The global tri-ethylene glycol market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 4.5% and 5.0% during 2017-2023 and reach USD XX billion by 2023. Growing natural gas production and increasing demand for plasticizers are considered to be the key factor driving the global tri-ethylene glycol market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use of tri-ethylene glycol to produce variety of products for industrial and commercial use such as solvents, adhesives & coatings, lubricants, polyurethane foams, emulsifiers and thermoplastics are also driving the global tri-ethylene glycol market significantly. Moreover, growing use of tri-ethylene glycol due its hygroscopic nature in air conditioning systems and dehydration of natural gas will also drive the tri-ethylene glycol market globally over the forecast period. However, volatility in the prices of crude oil consider to be the primary raw material for the production of TEG and unfavorable regulations related to manufacture and application of TEG will restrain the growth of this market over the forecast period. Hence, increasing oil & gas exploration activities and rapid industrialization in emerging economies will bring more opportunities to the global tri-ethylene glycol market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the tri-ethylene glycol market by application and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes natural gas dehydration, solvents, plasticizers, polyurethanes, humectants, polyester resins and others. Natural gas dehydration segment is likely to continue its dominance and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to high consumption of TEG in natural gas dehydration from developed nations.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Asia Pacific is accounted to be the largest market owing more than 50 % of global TEG volume share in 2015 and it is expected to grow at a highest CAGR rate due to growing chemical industry as well as automotive industry especially in India and China. Furthermore, increasing use of gas and high technical recoverable shale gas deposits in India, China, South Korea and Japan with favorable government regulations will bring more opportunities for the global tri-ethylene glycol market in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, North America is the second largest market region due to increasing natural gas production coupled with growing trend for natural gas based power plants. Furthermore, in RoW region Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran are also anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR rate due to presence of immense natural gas reserves in these countries. In addition, owing to abundance feedstock and easy accessibility to end use industries are also favoring the growth of TEG market in this region over the forecast period.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/763

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include SABIC, Reliance Industries Ltd, LyondellBasell, Eastman Chemicals, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, INEOS Group Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell, BASF, Huntsman Corporation, Indorama Venture and Formosa Plastics.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-tri-ethylene-glycol-market