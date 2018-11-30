UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market (by product (foamed tapes, thermally conductive tapes, flame retardant tapes, universal tapes and non-foamed), application (automotive, electricals & electronics, aerospace, building & construction)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes growth factors.

The forecast UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. Global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Acrylic adhesive tapes are formed with an acrylic polymer base that is coated on a backing material or carrier. The adhesive is applied either on one side or both in order to temporarily or permanently join two overlapping materials. The products have been segmented into foamed tapes and non-foamed tapes. Broadly, foamed and non-foamed tapes are considered as the main products in the worldwide global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market, among which the demand for the latter is way higher than the former. The global global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is expected to be primarily driven by high demand for non-foamed tapes. Furthermore, substantial growth in application industries is expected to further escalate the demand for UV- cured acrylic adhesive tapes in the near future. However, the growth in global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is likely to be restrained by cost benefits offered by non-foamed tapes. The global market for UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes has been witnessing a tremendous rise in its size and valuation.

Segments Covered

The global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region. The segmentation on the basis of product covers foamed tapes, thermally conductive tapes, flame retardant tapes, universal tapes and non-foamed tapes. On the basis of application the market is segmented as automotive, electricals & electronics, aerospace, building & construction, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S. and Canada. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia/New Zealand, and Rest of APAC.

Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market over the Forecast period 2017 to 2023. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

