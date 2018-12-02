10th Annual New Media Film Festival

10th NEW MEDIA FILM FESTIVAL

Los Angeles, California – USA

June 4-6, 2019

The Landmark

10850 W. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90064

www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com

Since the festivals 2009 inception, Honoring Stories worth Telling has been New Media Film Festivals mandate. As the 1st Major Festival celebrating innovation, story, mediums & platforms, New Media Film Festival has led the way in the pursuit of stories worth telling, the exploration of new media technologies, boundary pushing resulting in new distribution models and creating and establishing new methodologies in the global monetization of content. The New Media Film Festival embodies the transformative power of the cinematic arts and it reaches across cultural bridges to wed story and technology for everyone. In 2018 the festival had 110 New Media Films & Content from 40 countries. 36 world – 7 US – 26 Los Angeles Premieres.

Dedicated to producing a cutting-edge, fair, upscale festival devoted to upcoming and seasoned content creators. More than 20 competitive categories are now open that collectively celebrate a broad spectrum of storytelling – podcasts, web series, Mobile media, virtual reality, augmented reality, drone, 3D, and many more. Huffington Post aptly describes the festival, “Makes the cutting edge accessible.”

As noted by SAG & Golden Globe Winner Matthew Modine, “New technologies have empowered and enabled creators outside of a studio or network system to make their own movies and develop cutting edge entertainment. Affordable cameras and editing software allow artists to create and express their skills for a multitude of new distribution platforms. We are presently witness to how storytelling is being redefined in the 21st Century. New Media Film Festival highlights and showcases what will come next.” The festival extends its forward thinking to promote a positive future and proudly honors luminaries with its Socially Responsible Conservationist Award. Recipients have included Jeff Bridges, Sir Paul McCartney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The festival is designed to both discover and cultivate highly creative work from emerging and seasoned content creators. Judges at the New Media Film Festival include representatives from HBO, Marvel, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy, and other pioneers in the entertainment industry. Filmmakers vie for a chance at $45,000 USD value in awards. Accepted Filmmakers will benefit from a Red Carpet Press Junket, VIP Soiree, Web Series Superstar Panel, live music, technology panels, networking lounge, international art exhibit, Q&A’s, audience awards, and much more.

MISSION AND OBJECTIVE

Honoring stories worth telling. As stories are part of media, New Media Film Festival explores storytelling by showcasing thematically the merging of “cutting edge” (Huffington Post) content and technology.

MORE ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

10th Annual New Media Film Festival honoring stories worth telling.

The festival’s culture is honoring stories worth telling by bringing the best of story and technology together with content creators from around the world. New Media Film Festival has the transformative power of the cinematic arts that reaches across all cultural bridges to wed story and technology for everyone. At the festival, meet the content creators, engage with their work, and learn about innovative mediums being utilized today and how constant emerging technology is changing how we experience content.

“I thank the New Media film festival for what they’ve done for young filmmakers,” legendary director, Roger Corman.

