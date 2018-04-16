Boerne Drug Company Gives Medication and Over-the-Counter Services

Boerne Drug Company offers a comprehensive list of medicines as well as over-the-counter medication options for customers in Texas.

[BOERNE, 04/16/2018] – Boerne Drug Company, a family-owned pharmacy in Texas, has the facilities to fill all the medication needs of Texan patients by providing prescription medicines and over-the-counter (OTC) medication.

Medicinal Services

Boerne Drug Company has a state-of-the-art facility that provides compounding services for special medical prescriptions. It has been able to meet the specific needs of patients ranging from simple compounds to the most complex ones.

Its staff works with physicians to optimize their patients’ therapies by providing prescriptions no longer commercially available. This makes the pharmacy an important factor to the patients’ team of healthcare support.

Apart from prescriptions, the pharmacy offers OTC medication, medicines available to the public without the need for a doctor’s prescription. Some of these OTCs include:

Pain medication & topical pain creams

Cold and allergy medication

Vitamins and supplements

Homeopathic Neutraceuticals

Oral health products

First aid

Cosmetics

Boerne Drug Company provides branded and generic medicines that are of high quality and are safe to use for various healthcare needs.

Serving the Entire State of Texas

Boerne Drug Company follows a community-based approach, allowing itself to be a patient-centered pharmacy with experienced pharmacists and friendly staff who provide personalized attention and quality care.

Its team goes the extra mile to reach people who need their services. The pharmacy serves the nearby communities but also ships its products throughout the state.

About Boerne Drug Company

Boerne Drug Company is an independent, family-owned pharmacy based in Boerne, Texas, providing communities with their pharmaceutical needs. It boasts a state-of-the-art compounding laboratory which can fill the most complex prescriptions.

The pharmacy ships its products throughout the state of Texas. Led by pharmacist Tiffany Richard, Rph, Boerne Drug Company has experienced staff to provide its clients with personalized attention and quality care.

Texans in need of medical prescription refills should visit http://www.boernedrug.com today.