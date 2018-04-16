Dr. Robert Margeas Awarded Charlie English Award

Dr. Robert Margeas of Iowa Dental Group has been awarded the Seattle Study Club 3M Oral Care Charlie English Award at the 25th Annual Seattle Study Club Symposium In Palm Springs, California. The Charlie English award is given only to the finest educators and teachers whose knowledge and skill puts them at the top of their profession. Dr. Robert Margeas has been awarded this honor for his continued excellence in the field of dentistry.

“Dr. Margeas maintains a full-time private practice focusing on preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry at Iowa Dental Group”.

Recognized as one of Des Moines’ top dentists, Iowa Dental Group has been taking the finest care of its patients’ oral health for over 30 years. Equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technology, Iowa Dental Group offers the highest quality of dentistry at a fair and reasonable fee. It is the mission of Iowa Dental Group to educate its patients about all of their oral care options and guide them to what option best suits their oral health needs.

With services ranging from children’s dentistry to root canal therapy all of your oral health needs will be taken care of at Iowa Dental Group. With a combined professional experience of 100 years, Dr. Bob Margeas and Dr. Brett Barber are dedicated to providing their patients with the best of professional advice and services.

“Our patients are satisfied when treatment is completed or we will continue until they are”.

The continued quality of exceptional service is what makes Dr. Bob Margeas an award winning dental professional you can trust.

To schedule an appointment or consultation with Iowa Dental Group please call the office at (515) 277-6358 or if you have any questions please email Iowa Dental Group at iowadentalgroup@hotmail.com

“We know that many people may feel anxious about coming to the dentist, so it is our goal to make your visit with us as painless and anxiety free as possible”.

