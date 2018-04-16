Kenya and Tanzania Among Favoured African Holiday Destinations: Poll

Kenya and Tanzania are among the most popular choices of travellers if they had to pick a location in Africa to honeymoon or go on safari, according to the results of a new poll.

The neighbouring countries in the enormous continent of 54 nations and territories emerged as the favourite of people who would plan a trip to Africa if they didn’t have to worry about costs. That’s what a Google Surveys poll for UK-based travel firm Africa Odyssey found.

Altogether, 19.7% of respondents chose South Africa, 15.4% said they would be happy to holiday anywhere in Africa, 14.6% opted for Kenya, 9% for Tanzania and 4.5% wished they were in Zanzibar, famous for its pristine and white, sandy beaches.

The Natural Wonder of Africa

Respondents to the Africa Odyssey-organised survey, which was conducted online in the first week of April, were also asked what they would most like to do while on holiday in Africa. Most (48.3%) expressed a desire to see many of the incredible natural wonders the continent is so famous for.

These include the towering, snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, soaring up to 5,895 metres above sea level and the highest mountain in all of Africa, as well as the Serengeti Migration in Tanzania and Kenya and the thundering Victoria Falls on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Other poll respondents said they would like to go on safari in Africa (46.2%) while more said they would prefer to visit traditional villages out in the African countryside (27.8%) and 20.8% said they would like to do little other than laze on an African beach while on holiday on the continent and soak up the sun.

Off on an African Safari

As to where respondents would like to go on safari, most (44%) had heard of the Serengeti, which is mainly in Tanzania but parts extend into southern Kenya, followed by an awareness of Kruger National Park (43.2%), located in South Africa. Others (38.6%) knew of the Masai Mara in Kenya and 6.7% said they had heard of safaris in the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania.

What were respondents’ expectations of what they would see on an African safari? Not surprisingly, most (39%) said it was the exotic wildlife, such as elephants, giraffes and lions; that was their idea of heading out into the African countryside and what they would encounter. Others (38.8%) said they thought an African safari was all about wide, open plains, while others had the notion of dining under a romantic canopy of trees (21.1%) and 10.8% thought the experience would be like something from the classic film Out of Africa.

Trust and Knowledge

Respondents said that if they were going on holiday in Africa, the values they would most appreciate in a travel firm would be solid local knowledge and contacts (52.9%), good prices (43.8%), clear communication (40.6%) and rapid responses to queries (24.6%). They would not visit Africa if they thought their tour company did not have enough experience in the region (43.2%), had a general lack of information about the destination (23.8%), had no knowledge of local languages or customs (22.7%) or if they believed they might not be able to get the food they liked (8.7%).

Marc Harris, director of Africa Odyssey, said the results of the survey showed a clear desire among people to visit Africa, but that there were many unknowns, and expertise was often required to soothe over any fears.

“We can see that a lot of people know that Africa is a tremendous place to visit, but it’s also a continent that can be off-putting, due to lack of knowledge about the locals’ ways and customs,” he said. “It’s therefore up to travel firms such as ours that organise holidays to African countries to provide clear and precise information and support so people can go on the holiday of a lifetime.”

