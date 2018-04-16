Saint Honore Allure- Lines of Time

The new Allure collection by SAINT HONORE possesses genuine classicism!

Watch lovers will make it a true companion of everyday life; this new Allure gets straight to the point while offering a little something extra: refinement.

The Allure features sublime silvered dials in blue, beige, brown, rosé champagne or black shades. The dials are adorned with silvered markers and hands that ensure perfect legibility.

The understated elegance of Allure is distinctive for its extreme finesse, which expresses the essential at a glance in a 38.5 mm steel case.

All the details – particularly the horns – are designed for perfect comfort and are minutely crafted to reveal the beautiful glow of the leather strap in black or brown.

In a more assertive style, the new metal strap – made up of small links that fit tightly together – offers a certain allure to the wearer as it adapts to a smart casual or relaxed style.

Brilliantly embodying the values of SAINT HONORE and the current trend of very streamlined watches, Allure is set to become an instant classic.

ALLURE Quartz, metal strap, technical details:

• Stainless steel case, 38.5 mm

• Sapphire coating glass

• Black satin finishes on dial

• Quartz movement

• Date at 6 h

• Water resistant to 50m

• Metal strap on deploying buckle

• MADE IN FRANCE

ALLURE Quartz, brown leather strap, technical details:

• Stainless steel case, rose gold PVD finish, 38.5 mm

• Sapphire coating glass

• “Champagne rosé” satin finishes on dial

• Quartz movement

• Date at 6 h

• Water resistant to 50m

• Brown leather strap, “croco design”, on deploying buckle

• MADE IN FRANCE