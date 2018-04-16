SMAAASH brings FPV Drone racing and the biggest Drone & Tech Carnival to Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

What: Biggest Drone and Tech Carnival

When: 21st and 22nd April, 2018 – Saturday & Sunday

Where: SMAAASH, Kamala Mills Compound, Gate No. 4,

Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013

Time: 5 pm to 10pm

Contact: 99200-88333

Entry: FREE

If you’ve ever dreamt of flying through the air, dodging obstacles, whizzing around corners and turning upside down, drone racing might be the sport for you! Head to SMAAASH on 21st and 22nd April and experience The SMAAASH Drone League, a combination of the thrill of pod-racing from Star Wars with the real world adrenaline-filled racing of Formula 1. The SMAAASH Drone League will be India’s 1st premier international-level drone racing league. The unique and exciting feature of this league is that there will be FPV drone racing where FPV stands for first-person view or first person video. Try your hand at drone racing, win and get a chance to fly your drone with professional pilots.

For those who have no knowledge on flying drones, worry not! SMAAASH will also be conducting special workshops to teach you how to fly these whizzing machines and also a DIY drone workshop. Do not miss the other Drone workshops and do check out Underwater Drones, bio-metric sensor drones and lots more.

To add to the excitement, SMAAASH will also be unveiling their all new drone based games such as Speedy Soccer, Drone Castle Race and many more.

Do not miss this spectacular drone race, exciting drone games and workshops at SMAAASH!

Given below are a few never seen before done experiences that will be organised:

Selfie drones: For the insta-buffs get some amazing selfies with gesture controlled drones that will follow you while you have all the fun! Click snaps with a little gesture and enjoy a ‘handsfree’ life.

DIY Drones: DIY workshops for kids of ages from 5 to 15. Kids make their own drone with DIY kits in a matter of 20 mins with the help of an expert.

Underwater Drones: An underwater trail designed specially for kids to experience drones

Talking Drones: Speak to drones and get friendly responses from them.

Soccer Drones: Experience FIFA18 just before the real tournament goes live.