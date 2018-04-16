tde presented with authorized distributor certificate by Transition Networks for its quality and service commitment to customers in Germany

Dortmund/Germany, April 10th, 2018. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH offers easy access and expanded distribution of high quality edge connectivity solutions for customers locally through its partnership with Transition Networks. As the leading provider of edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks, Transition Networks has recognized tde as an official authorized distributor due to their quality service and commitment to helping customers solve network connectivity problems. tde has doubled the distribution of Transition Networks products to customers throughout Germany year-over-year by providing customers with an easier way to find solutions and shop via their own business-to-business online web shop.

tde is along-standing distributor of Transition Networks in Germany educating buyers on smart connectivity options provided by Transition Networks for over 20 years. In recognition of its remarkable quality customer service and sales commitment, tde Managing Director Andre Engel personally received the certificate and trophy recently from Richard Gravil of Transition Networks in Northern Europe, at the tde selling agency in Dortmund.

“tde has been successfully helping the German market by educating them on edge connectivity solutions that help solve network challenges quickly, easily and cost effectively for many years. In 2017 we were surprised at the growth of product inventory being moved in this market, which is an indication of the increased demand for quality, edge connectivity solutions and a growing need for more education, awareness, and solution options to meet unique customer needs. It is our expectation that the continued commitment from tde as a distributor serving the German market will open up new opportunities for the local network administrators and integrators to more quickly and easily access information and products to enhance edge connectivity performance,” says Richard Gravil of Transition Networks.

tde has been cooperating with the high-end provider of edge connectivity solutions since 1996. Due to this long-standing partnership, customers have recognized great benefit from the comprehensive consultation and expertise regarding selection and implementation of Transition Networks” solutions. Since 2017 users have also been able to select, configure and quickly order suitable converters, PoE+ injectors and industrial switches via the user-friendly online catalogue of the tde B-to-B web shop. For this purpose tde has added more than 1,000 articles to its shop at http://shop.tde.de.

“We are very pleased about this recognition because it underlines and confirms our quality standards in all areas,” says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde and continues: “Through our consulting and special services such as our online catalogue we distinguish ourselves from mere box sellers. By distributing these high-quality active components we offer our customers real added value and generate new business opportunities for our partner Transition Networks in the German market.”