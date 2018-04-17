Core Plumbing Introduces Whole House Water Filtration Systems To Its Residential Clients

Core Plumbing has unveiled the Whole House Water Filtration system to its residential customers. The company is seeking to install water purifiers, which will filter out all the harmful chemicals in home drinking water, in its regional market in San Diego, California.

Core Plumbing has just unveiled its latest service offering on its website. The Whole House Water Filtration system is the company’s latest treat for its customers. Residential plumbing clients in San Diego can now enjoy germfree water, thanks to this new tech-oriented purification solution. According to Core Plumbing , most of the tap water that goes to homes in the United States is contaminated to some extent. And incidentally, this contamination comes from all the environmental and industrial pollution that is prevalent in America. Consequently, these impurities or contaminates end up in the main sources of water, such as rivers, lakes, rain water, etc. This means that all this naturally occurring water is unsafe and unhealthy for human consumption. As such, most people opt for bottled water for all their domestic needs. But Core Plumbing is offering an easier, cheaper solution to this problem — whole house water filtration.

The experts at Core Plumbing can install water purifiers, which will filter out all the harmful chemicals in collected water, in any home. Some of the benefits that a water purifier provides include: cleaner water for every water source in a home, cleaner drinking water, healthier, cleaner baths and showers, healthier skin and hair, longer-lasting pipes and water appliances, and so much more. Reviews for the plumbing company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129/@32.9531514,-117.1274461,17z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!2s12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129!3b1!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574!3m4!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574

For the past 12+ years, Core Plumbing has been offering all kinds of plumbing services to the residents of San Diego in California. In addition to the aforementioned Whole House Water Filtration services, the company also handles plumbing installations and repairs, drain cleaning, sewer backups, water heater installation, repairs, and upgrades, custom home projects, kitchen and bathroom plumbing and remodels, and so much more. See https://www.coreplumbingsd.com/your-guide-to-gas-pipe-installation-and-maintenance/ for information concerning gas line services. Core Plumbing is a BBB-accredited company with an outstanding score of A+. The company is also very highly rated by its clients on multiple customer review platforms like Angie’s List, Yelp, Google, and Housecall Pro.

