IMS Ghaziabad students get a chance to become online superstars with Live.me’s LIVE Talent Hunt competition

Top 5 students shortlisted to develop content for Cheez, Live.me and host QuizBiz

Ghaziabad, April 17, 2018:- The stage was set, the participants ready and the professors, well, they braced themselves as management students from IMS Ghaziabad did some great on-the-spot acts on the topic ‘One dialogue said by every professor at IMS.’ Part of a live talent-hunt competition organized by Live.me, India’s first live broadcasting and social engagement platform, the students of the top B-school expressed their hidden talents fully as they made, in true management style, an ‘optimum utilization’ of the opportunity provided by the live-entertainment platform!

Held at the IMS Auditorium during 10am-2pm on 11th of April from 10am-2pm, the competition was attended by a large number of students from the BBA, BCA and MCA streams. The main aim of the show was to help the students showcase their hidden talent while providing them with an opportunity to earn some money while pursuing their passion. As the students performed across a variety of genres-from music to stand-up comedy-the high of instant fame and being uniquely recognized among the crowds was palpable from their visibly excited faces.

There was a lot on anticipation surrounding the event, with flyers, posters and standees placed at various locations across the college campus for a while. Emailers and WhatsApp messages were circulated among students, and Live.me had attached QR codes along with its collaterals which, post scanning took the students directly to the App Store.

A number of hosts and talent-mentors from Live.me attended the event. Rehaan, a Live.me success story himself, hosted the event in his customary energetic fashion. Apart from describing his own journey from being an average student to a famous online personality, Rehaan also introduced the students to Live.me and Cheez apps. He also explained the competition’s rules to the participants and guided the students through various sessions planned throughout the day. Live.me’s team members also encouraged the crowd to perform uninhibitedly and gave a quick performance themselves, accompanied by massive cheers from the students.

The participants were provided with a vast list of funny and quirky topics to choose from and perform on, such as ‘Ladki kaise patayega ek IMS, Dance like a Thailava, Words only a Delhite will use, Introduce yourself with a Bollywood song, Best dialogues used a night before exam etc.’ apart from opportunities to sing, dance and play their favourite instruments. Rahul and Divyanka from Live.me’s team helped the participants throughout the process of making these videos, and along with Rehaan, guided the students through the plethora of songs, videos, dialogues uploaded on the app and use them to create some funny videos for Cheez.

The performances were judged by Punjabi music sensations Meet Kaur and VRK, who complimented the students on their energy and quality content. Finally, after a long round of deliberations, the judges announced the winners in various categories which included Aman Sharma-mimicry, Jeevan-music, Mohit Sharma, Shubham Tevatia and Bhuvan-dance and Shubhamjeet Raj for his rip-roaring comic act.

Commenting on the event, Ms. Yuki He, CEO of Live.me and Senior Vice President at Cheetah Mobile said, “We spent a wonderful day at IMS Ghaziabad and were awestruck by the sheer volume of talent present here. The students came in large numbers, and responded enthusiastically to the concept of Live.me and Cheez. The millennial generation craves live, unscripted entertainment, and students latched on to the opportunity to become social media superstars by streaming their talent chops live! We also got a large amount of great content for Cheez and Live.me that drove a lot of traffic to our social media pages throughout the day!”

All the videos from the event were uploaded under #IMSGZBTalentShow and participants created Live.me ids to easily upload their own videos and check out others. The participants received customized memorabilia including T-Shirts and mugs, while the top 5 shortlisted students’ performances were featured on Cheez and Live.me.

About Live.me:

Live.me Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform, Live.me, and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app, Live.me has amassed more than 35 million users and distributed millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting. Live.me’s portfolio also includes Cheez, a social short video app highlighting the power of creativity in 17 seconds.