Randburg Glass: The Leading Commercial and Domestic Glazing Service Provider in Gauteng

Randburg Glass, situated in Gauteng, is your one-stop solution for all kinds of commercial and domestic glazing service. Having more than 75 years of experience, in all sorts of glass related matters, the company is proudly serving to its clients for over 30 years. They provide a wide range of glazing services like emergency glass replacements, installation of energy efficient glass and the installation of mirrors, windows and table tops.

The company has become a popular name in the industry for achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Why you should choose Randburg Glass

Randburg Glass is a renowned name that provides glazing services to both the residential and industrial sectors. The reasons behind the popularity of the company are discussed below.

Experience

The owners of this company Jimmy and Wyn Robertson have more than 75 years of experience in glass related matters and the company is proudly providing services to its clients for more than 30 years.

Highly Skilled Staff

Their highly skilled staffs are always ready to help you. They are well-trained for solving all your glazing related issues.

Excellent Record of Service

Randburg Glass has an excellent track record of providing efficient delivery and professional services to both the domestic and construction industries. They are extra cautious in achieving customer satisfaction. They also offer after sale support, if any type of problem occurs after the installation.

Affordability

They offer the best quality materials at an affordable price to their valued customers.

Services

Randburg Glass is noted for delivering professional services to both the domestic and commercial services. Some of their noteworthy clients are Adamson Nieson, Renico, Sun International, Gordon Verhoef etc. However, it is important to know that Randburg Glass strictly follows SABS 0137/2000 SABS 1263 Codes of Practice for correct installation of laminated and toughened safety glass as per the recommendation of the South African Glass Association. This is in fact applicable for replacing glass in high risk areas; it can be a residential place, a school or any other commercial environment like office.

Contact

Corner of Burke & Bram Fisher Drive

Bram Fischer Dr, Randburg, 2160

Gauteng, South Africa

Telephone: +27 11 789 2943