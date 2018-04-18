PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release

AlpinerX

The Most Beautiful Outdoors Smartwatch

The perfect blend of Alpina Heritage and Modernism into the world’s

most beautiful Outdoors Smartwatch.

Kickstarter Crowd Funding Campaign Announcement

Alpina carries a long history of innovation and collaboration.

Back in 1903, the Alpinists, a group of watchmakers and retailers would collaborate together to decide on the future designs. We feel that Kickstarter is the modern version of that heritage of collaboration, where Kickstarter Community Members are the Alpinists. Alpina wants to offer its customers the chance to give their feedback and thoughts about the AlpinerX.

The AlpinerX Smart Outdoors watch uses advanced measurement functions benefiting from environmental sensors: UV, temperature, altitude, pressure, north direction.

The functions are measured in real time by the watch. They can be displayed on the digital display as well as time, date, activity, stopwatch and other time recording functions.

The AlpinerX also uses the Horological Smartwatch platform. It tracks your activity, records and analyses your sleep patterns and notifies missed calls and messages. It connects to the AlpinerX companion application over Bluetooth Smart. The AlpinerX companion application enables you to easily configure the parameters of your watch. It extensively logs all the measurement data and displays them on graphs.

The AlpinerX has been carefully conceived and designed in our manufacture in Geneva. With its sporty and powerful look, its quality materials and refined details, the AlpinerX makes a strong statement and quite simply, an exquisite timepiece to wear.

About Alpina

THE ORIGINAL SWISS SPORT WATCH

ALPINE SPORTS WATCH MANUFACTURING – SINCE 1883

Alpina, famous for its red triangle signature, is a fine watchmaking manufacture based in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1883, Alpina’s watchmaking history spans more than 130 years.

A true pioneer of the Swiss watchmaking industry, Alpina has been the source of numerous patents and innovative calibers. Alpina invented the concept of the Swiss sport watch, as we know it today, with the birth of its legendary Alpina 4 in 1938.

Today, Alpina is one of the very few Swiss watch companies, which develops, produces and assembles its movements entirely in-house. Alpina proposes five in-house calibers: the AL-980 Tourbillon; the AL-718 World Timer; the AL-950 Automatic Regulator; the AL-710 Automatic Small Date, and, most recently, the AL-760 Flyback Chronograph, featuring the patented “Direct Flyback” technology. And now the AlpinerX AL-283 caliber.

Faithful to its long tradition of innovation, in 2015 Alpina introduced the first connected Swiss Made Horological Smartwatch, thereby creating a new watch category in the Swiss watch industry.

Alpina’s mission is to design and engineer luxury sport watches that operate with the greatest precision and reliability possible in the most demanding sporting environments, like the Alps.

www.alpinawatches.com