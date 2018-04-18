Cryo Generation provides high-quality Cryotherapy Chamber “CRYO ARCTIC”

NY – CRYO GENERATION – a leader in supplying cryotherapy equipment, including high-quality Cryotherapy chambers for sale based in NY, delivers products matching the requirements of a variety of centers at prices that make sense for their facility. Please read more about Cryo Arctic by Cryo Generation:

CRYO ARCTIC is a logically designed product ready for immediate use at cryo centers, hospitals and health consultancy vicinities. The CRYO ARCTIC is known to have a number of unique features for which it is becoming extremely popular around the world

Some of the benefits include –

1.Highest safety standards through the prevention of any patient contact with cryogenic gases; patients only come in contact with cryogenically cooled air

2.Digital storage of patient data and treatment history to ensure fully personalized and accurate treatment recommendations

3.Well-defined and streamlined user interface that is equipped with a digital touchscreen, and a library of °CRYO protocols to ensure a simplified user journey

4.Electrically adjustable window and a temperature control to provide patients with the option to have the treatment with their head safely above the cold temperature environment

5.Breathable air vapor heat transfer technology

6.Heart rate sensor monitor

7.Comfortable and practical interior design

8.Power supply for 110 and 230 V, 50/60 Hz

Cryo Generation offers Cryo Arctic with manuals. They are easy to use, The products come with complimentary training, during which they focus on safety protocols and best practices.

Cryo Generation offers its customer with a dedicated account manager for a range of support solutions such as soppy orders, customer service is offered round the hour. To learn more about the products being offered by Cryo Generation, please feel free to visit the company’s website.

About Cryo Generation – Choosing a product that caters to the standalone requirements is a tough task. Cryo Generation is known to offer top of the line products with thorough after sales services. It removes the hassles of investing time, effort and money in choosing a good product by actually offering products that work!

