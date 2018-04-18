Gourmets get a mouth-watering destination at Capital Multi Cuisine Restaurant

The celebrated Mirza Taher Ahmed Baig, who has five decades of envious legacy in the hospitality industry, on Sunday (April 15, 2018) gifted a mesmerizing destination to the delight of every gourmet and food connoisseur.

His newest offering Prominent Capital Multi cuisine Restaurant, built over 10,000 square feet, will soon be the talk of the town for the exquisite delicacies that are available.

The world class restaurant, boasting of a magnificent ambience, has a Café and Bakery that offer the best of Indian, Mughlai, Arabian and Chinese Veg & Non-veg Cuisines.

The appeal is such that soon after inaugurating it in the presence of a sizeable audience, Mr Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament, lauded the promoters, in particular Mr Baig, for putting in place a wonderful one-stop eatery in the heart of the twin cities. It is situated right beside the TV Tower in Malakpet.

Seconding the compliment was the appreciation that came from Deputy Chief Minister Mr Mahamood Ali, and Yakutpura MLA Mr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.

Mirza Baig has an impeccable track-record in the industry. Way back in 1973, Mr. Iqbal Ahmed and Mr. Taher Ahmed, founded the Niagra Group of Restaurants, which stands amongst the most cherished ones in the city’s hotel and restaurant field.

Over the years, they won an inspired clientele that was hooked to the best blends in authentic and traditional food. Its delicacies stand out for their variety and tastes.

“Capital is all about providing delicacies of best-in-town food; it showcases the combined efforts of chefs and cooks providing the freshest ingredients and flavors, while surprising and exciting each guest with personal care and service,” vouches Mr Baig, whose Niagra is an iconic hotel at Chaderghat.

Its Ramadan’s Haleem and the pioneering Villemarie are big hits all over.

