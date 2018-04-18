The Easy Loans Cuts Down the APRs on Loans without Guarantor

April 17, 2018, London: The Easy Loans never hesitate to modify its lending terms according to the financial situations of the borrowers. This time too, it has decided to revise its rates on the loans without guarantor. The lender has already earned its name into the UK’s FinTech Market through the flexible loan deals and now it has decided to be more flexible than never before.

The lender works with complete responsibility and credibility so that its borrowers can seek an early revival from their financial emergency. For that, it only receives online applications and revert quickly to the borrowers. The procedure only involves few steps, which the applicants can follow by sitting at their living room.

“The obligation of the guarantor’s signature is somewhat crucial for the guaranteed approval. But at the same time, it has become a compulsion because the guarantor should be good to the credit scores or the income status. Some people can arrange such person and some not. Therefore, we have decided to keep more convenient for our borrowers where they can submit application without the guarantor. It not only saves their time, but also keep their extra burden aside,” said George Newsom, the senior loan consultant of The Easy Loans.

The company has revised its interest rates on the loans with no guarantor, which the borrowers can be found soon on its official website. However, it also wants to assure to its borrowers that they do not need to pay anything for availing the loans. It means there will be no upfront charges to pay.

As far as eligibility is concerned, all borrowers who are above 18 years of age and the permanent resident of the UK can apply for the loans. They should also have a valid bank account and they should be earning a good monthly salary.