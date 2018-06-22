Cataract Surgery Device Market Leading Key Players, Drivers, Revenue, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Cataract Surgery Device Market Report Providing detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Cataract Surgery device market, giving insights about factors affecting the market growth. Also experts analyzing the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc, giving the past revenue and predicted future revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to the main market and various markets globally.

The globally for Cataract Surgery Device Market is growing steadily. Factors that influence the cataract surgery device market are increasing prevalence of cataract surgery, increasing advance technology in cataract surgery device market, increase in the aging population, prevalence of eye disease and many others. Globally the market for cataract surgery device is expected to grow at the rate of about 5.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Finding

The Global Cataract Surgery Device Market is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2022.

Intraocular lens (IOL) holds the largest share of 79% of the cataract surgery device market.

North America holds the largest market share of around 46% of cataract surgery device.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 5.5%

Key Players for Global Cataract Surgery Device Market

Some of the key players in this market are: Alcon, Inc. (U.S), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditech AG (Germany), Essilor International S.A. (France), Opcon Corporation (Japan), Allergan, Inc. (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (U.S.), NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan), STAAR Surgical Company (U.S.) and others.

Segments for Global Cataract Surgery Device Market

Global Cataract Surgery Device Market has been segmented on the basis of device type which comprises of intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), phacoemulsification equipment and femtosecond laser equipment. Furthermore on the basis of end user the market is segmented into ophthalmology centers, hospitals, clinics and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Cataract Surgery Device Market

Globally North America is the largest market for Cataract Surgery Device Market. The North American market for Cataract Surgery device is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%. Europe is the second-largest market for Cataract Surgery device which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in Cataract Surgery device market.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

What will the market size and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

