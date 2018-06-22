JobiSite Offers Unlimited Premium Job Posting Service for Recruiters with a Special Promotion

For recruiters, good news awaits at Jobisite. Yes, this is a site meant not just for job seekers, but also for employers. Recruiters can find the right talents for their organization with the help of this site.

Now, the site offers unlimited premium job posting service for employers. Employers can grab this excellent opportunity to source the right talents for their organization. In addition, this service comes with a special promotion. Employers thinking what does premium job posting mean? It is nothing, but the service offered by JobiSite, where their jobs will appear at top results when prospective employees search for jobs.

The excellent thing about this service offered by JobiSite is that employers will get a contact person from the site to help them with finding resumes and for recruitment. Further, the site offers virtual assistance in recruitment. Employers can also upload multiple resumes from job seekers that they have got from other sources and can place them in this portal for easy reference in the future.

Employers can try this service for free for 30 days and once they are satisfied, they can start paying $19 per month for the premium service.

About JobiSite:

JobiSite is an excellent portal that brings prospective employers and job seekers at a single place. Both of them can find each other, such that they both can be on the beneficial side.

For more information, please visit https://www.jobisite.com/employeePremium.htm

