Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Analysis of Top Players, Share, Growth, Region Wise, Application and Forecasts by 2022

Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Scenario:

Market Research Future firm published study report “Global Anti Epilepsy Drugs Market – Forecast to 2022” report provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective and provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type of seizures (seizures (generalized seizures and partial-onset seizures) and by generation (first, second and third).

Epilepsy is a group of neurological disorders characterized by seizures manifesting as brief, involuntary episodes of vigorous shaking of a part or complete body. The patient may experience loss or disturbance of consciousness and movements along with sensory or psychiatric disturbances. About 24 million people around the globe suffer from epilepsy with the global epilepsy drugs market reaching USD 3.7 billion in 2015. It is estimated that this market has the potential to reach USD 4.8 billion in 2022 representing a CAGR of 3.79%.

The Major Driving Factor for the Growth are:

Development of better tolerated third generation drugs

Increasing screening of patients, penetration and availability of drugs

Growth of geriatrics as they are affected more by epilepsy

Comparative lower competition in anti-epilepsy drugs as most drugs act by similar action. Thus, advent of a novel drug will make it a blockbuster with easy uptake and less marketing cost

Support for drug research and awareness created by social and government bodies

The constraints of the market are:

Loss of patents for a number of anti-epilepsy drugs such as Neurontin (2003) and Lyrica (scheduled in 2018)

Unknown origins and mechanism of action of epilepsy and concurrent lack of new novel acting drugs

Historical dominance of Gamma Aminobutyric Acid modulators and ion channel blockers, even though a sizeable segment of patients respond very poorly or none at all to these drugs

Associated side-effects, such as depression and suicide behavior, dizziness, fatigue, weight gain etc. of major class of drugs

High cost of clinical trials and extensive post market surveillance as it is difficult to separate cause and effect of drugs in epilepsy

Social stigma associated with epilepsy especially in the developing world

Key Players for Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market

Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, UCB Pharma Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited and Cephalon Inc.

Segments for Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market

Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs market has been segmented on the basis of types of seizures, generation, and region.

Regional Analysis for Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market

Globally, North America is the largest market for anti-epilepsy drugs. Europe is the second-largest market for anti-epilepsy drugs. The developing region especially Asia Pacific is accounting for major newer cases due to greater screening and better health care facilities distribution. However the developing regions market particularly Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing and is likely to be the key to the future.

