Cloud API Market is expected to reach USD 763 Million by 2022, growing at 20 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for provisioning of cloud hardware, software and platforms. A cloud API services acts as a gateway or interface that provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users. A cloud API is a significant component of any public cloud solution.

Cloud APIs vary according to the provided service or solution which are: infrastructure as a service (IaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). IaaS APIs provide raw computing and storage, SaaS APIs provision connectivity and interaction with a software suite and PaaS APIs provide backend architecture for building intensive and feature rich applications.

The study indicates that the major driving factor for the cloud API market is the increasing number of applications that are built using micro services architectural design. It has been observed that over the recent past several easy to use developer tools have been launched by cloud API providers. Moreover, large cloud API providers are acquiring niche cloud API platform providers in an attempt to increase their total market share.

The global cloud API market is expected to grow at USD 763 million by 2022, at 20% of CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the cloud API market are – Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Cloud API Market is segmented on the basis of end-users and vertical.

Cloud API market by end-users:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Cloud API market by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cloud API market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the cloud API market owing to factors such as wide adoption of microservices by organizations. The study indicates that Europe has the second biggest market share in the cloud API market.

Asia Pacific cloud API market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as wide adoption of cloud API by small and medium enterprises. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and others are implementing easy to use developer tool to access cloud API due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike in cloud API market by the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Cloud providers

Server manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Wearable electronics technology platform developers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

Developers and platform providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of Cloud API Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the cloud API market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the cloud API market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the cloud API

