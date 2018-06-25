Maniks Best Quality Regulating Valve

What are Regulating Valves?

MREG-An and MREG-B are angleway and straightway hand Regulating valves, which go about as expected stop valves in shut position.

The Regulating Valves are accessible in two unique renditions – MREG-An and MREG-B intended for direction purposes in fluid and development lines.

The valves are intended to meet the strict quality prerequisites on refrigerating establishments indicated by the universal grouping social orders and are precisely intended to show great stream conditions and exact straight attributes.

MREG-An and MREG-B are outfitted with vented top and inside backseating empowers substitution of the shaft seal while the valve is dynamic, i.e. under strain.

Regulating valves Features:

• Applicable to HCFC, HFC, R717 (Ammonia) and R744 (CO2). It can be utilized as a part of compound and petro-synthetic applications.

• Modular Concept: – Each valve lodging is accessible with a few diverse association composes and sizes. – Possible to change over MREG-An or MREG-B to some other item in the MSVL family (stop valve, stop check valve, check valve or strainer) just by supplanting the total best part.

• Fast and simple valve redesign benefit. It is anything but difficult to supplant the best part and no welding is required.

• Designed to guarantee consummate control

• Internal back-seating empowers substitution of the axle seal while the valve is dynamic, i.e. under strain.

• Easy to dismantle for review and conceivable repair.

• Max. working weight: 52 bar g (754 psi g)

• Temperature go: – 60/+150°C (– 76/+302°F)

• Acts as a typical stop valve in shut position.

• Housing and hood material is low temperature steel as indicated by necessities of the Pressure Equipment Directive and other worldwide arrangement experts.

Regulating valves Design:

• Butt-weld DIN (EN 10220) – DN 15 – 65 (3/8 – 2½ in.)

• Butt-weld ANSI (B 36.10 Schedule 80) – DN 15 – 40 (3/8 – 1½ in.)

• Butt-weld ANSI (B 36.10 Schedule 40) – DN 50 – 65 (2 – 2½ in.)

• Socket weld (ANSI B 16.11) – DN 15 – 40 (½ – 1½ in.)

• FPT inside pipe string, NPT (ANSI/ASME B 1.20.1) – DN 15 – 32 (½ – 1¼ in.)

Lodging:

• Housing is Standard MSVA edge way or straight-way lodging permitting different supplements from the MSVL stage to be introduced.

• Material is extraordinary, icy safe steel

Valve Cone:

• Versions – MREG-A with an A cone and MREG-B with a B cone. The A cone is intended for development lines, while the B cone is intended for controlling purposes e.g. fluid lines.

• The valve cone is intended to guarantee idealize direction and give a broad managing zone. Regardless of the refrigerant utilized, it is anything but difficult to get the right limit. A cone seal ring gives consummate fixing at the very least shutting force.

• The valve cone can be turned on the shaft. In this manner there will be no erosion between the cone and the seat when the valve is opened and shut.

Shaft:

• The shaft is made of cleaned stainless steel, which is perfect for O-ring fixing.

Pressing organ:

• MREG-An and MREG-B

• The “full temperature extend” pressing organ guarantees consummate snugness in the entire range: – 60/+150°C (– 76/+302°F). The pressing organs are furnished with a scrubber ring to avoid infiltration of earth and ice.

Regulating valves Installation:

Introduce the valve with the shaft up or in level position. The stream must be coordinated towards the cone.

The valve is intended to withstand high inside weight. In any case, the channeling framework by and large ought to be intended to keep away from fluid traps and decrease the danger of water powered weight caused by warm extension.

For additional data allude to item direction for MREG-An and MREG-B.

Regulating valves Technical Specification:

• Refrigerants Applicable to HCFC, HFC, R717 (Ammonia) and R744 (CO2). Can be utilized as a part of compound and petro-concoction applications.

• Temperature run – 60/+150°C (– 76/+302°F)

• Max working weight 52 bar g (754 psi g)

• Flow coefficients for completely opened valves from Kv = 0.15 to 80 m3/h (Cv = 0.17 to 92.5 USgal/min).

