Spinal Decompression Treatment at Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness in Harker Heights, TX

Harker Heights, TX/2018: Spinal decompression is a non- surgical treatment which involves adjusting the spine to relieve pain surfacing due to degenerated and herniated discs. The therapy helps the patient to reduce neck and back pain. It is an alternative to surgery and is often pain free. Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness, Harker Heights, TX specializes in rendering spinal decompression treatment to people who witness neck and back pain.

About Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness at Harker Heights, TX

Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness is a chiropractic care center at Harker Height’s, TX serving people of Harker Heights, Killeen, Belton, Copper Cove and the surrounding areas.

How is the treatment done? –

Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness uses specialized equipment and free hand procedures to relieve its patients of the cervical and back spine issues. The Spinal Decompression therapy has given new hope to the people suffering from degenerative disc disease. The treatment lasts less than 20 minutes while the patient is fully clothed. The decompression unit then takes each patient through cycles of stretch and relaxation which peaks after several minutes. Scores of patients have experienced notable difference after undergoing few sessions of the therapy.

Benefits of getting the Spinal Decompression Treatment done-

It releases pressure on the nerves

Painless

Non – Invasive and effective treatment

It is an alternative of surgery

Helps to reduce / eliminate neck and back pain.

Leads to improved circulation of fluids in the spine.

Reduces disc degeneration and thinning.

Other Services–

Apart from Spinal Decompression treatment, Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness offers a range of services from Consultation, Chiropractic adjustments, Pediatric Chiropractic, ultrasound therapy, core muscles strength training and stretches, rehabilitation, posture correction and much more to provide a solution to the people suffering from back and neck pain.

To schedule an appointment with the chiropractors at Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness, you can call at (254) 698 – 1600 or visit 560 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 102, Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also log on to their website http://harkerheightschiropractor.com/ to know more.