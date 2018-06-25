The New Non-Surgical Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Treatment from Shiro Aesthetic Clinic

Orchard Road-based Shiro Aesthetic Clinic offers the no-downtime body-contouring and skin-tightening treatment Venus Legacy. The treatment is comfortable with instant results.

[SINGAPORE, 25/6/2018] – Shiro Aesthetic Clinic offers a non-surgical skin tightening and body contouring treatment called the Venus Legacy. Based in Orchard Road’s Mandarin Gallery, the clinic is easily accessible to clients who want wrinkle, cellulite and circumferential reduction treatments.

How Venus Legacy Works

Shiro Clinic’s Venus Legacy treatment is a versatile treatment that can be used on the neck, face and body.

The treatment combines four technologies in one device to achieve the desired effect. The multi-polar radio frequency, together with the pulsed electromagnetic fields, creates a therapeutic temperature to promote the production of collagen and elastin fibres while shrinking fat cells.

The VariPulse, an adjustable pulsed suction, pulls the skin upward tightening it. Meanwhile, the real-time thermal feedback allows continuous detection of skin temperature enhancing patients’ safety and comfort.

Venus Treatment is a viable option for clients who want to contour their body, tighten sagging skin, smoothen out cellulite, and reduce wrinkles, and want immediate results. Harnessing a 4D technology, the Venus Legacy is the first of its kind.

The Venus Legacy Difference

Aside from being a ground-breaking technology, the Venus Legacy is a superior treatment in terms of safety, comfort and convenience. The Venus Legacy’s use of radio frequency technology makes the treatment safe for all skin tones including darker complexions.

The treatment is highly comfortable and offers a relaxing experience. The length of a session depends on the client’s needs. Typically, one session lasts for 30 minutes and requires no downtime, making the treatment suitable for clients with busy lifestyles.

About Shiro Aesthetic Clinic

Shiro Aesthetic Clinic is a premier clinic spearheaded by renowned cosmetic doctor Dr Zhang Yijun. The clinic utilises the latest techniques in dermatology and aesthetic medicine in meeting clients’ aesthetic needs. Following Dr Zhang’s belief in a holistic approach to beauty, Shiro Aesthetic Clinic helps clients achieve their desired look through positive lifestyle habits.

For more information on Shiro Aesthetic Clinic’s services, visit their website at http://shiroaestheticclinic.com.sg/.