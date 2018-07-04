Pulse Generator Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast upto 2024

A pulse generator generates electronic signals which are used as a stimulus for electronic measurements. A pulse generator is proficient in producing a sequence of pulses of very short time durations. There are certain parameters of a pulse generator which is common to all types of generators and that affects the design. Some of the most important parameters of pulse generators are pulse power, pulse duration, pulse recurrence frequency, impedance level, and duty ratio.

Pulse generators are used in a wide variety of applications, but most usually for benchmark test equipment while developing various forms of logic circuits. Additionally, pulse generators are used in a variety of electronic applications and provide a number of capabilities and functions such as pulse amplitude, pulse width, repetition rate, pulse delay, rectangular wave generation, and pulse rise and fall times. A pulse generator mainly utilizes analogue and digital techniques or hybrid techniques.

Microwave radar has initiated the growth of pulse generators which are capable of producing a sequence of pulses of very short durations of time. Radar systems that consists of a pulse generators are of two different categories, namely, those that are used in the indicator and ranging circuits and those that are associated with the transmitter.

Some of the latest pulse generators are often termed as multichannel pulse generators owing to their capability of producing several channels of pulses with independent polarities, independent pulse widths and delays, and independent outputs. This type of pulse generators are frequently used for gating, synchronizing, delaying, and triggering multiple devices with respect to a single event. These pulse generators are also proficient in generating signal pulses at different frequencies and width. This permits the newer pulse generators to be utilized in circuits that require more than one or different triggering mechanisms at a time.

Pulse generators are also used outside the electrical circuits industry for application in research fields in medical and science technology. They are also used for triggering large circuits that controls automatic machinery.

The pulse generator market can be segmented into two broad categories, by end user type, and by region. By end user, the pulse detector market can be further segmented into telecom industry, aerospace industry, defense industry, electronics industry, and mechanical industry. Additionally, the global pulse detection market has been further divided into five regions – North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

The major drivers of the pulse generators market are the increasing number of trans-national disputes and wars across the world which has led to massive investments in advanced electronic warfare systems in the defense and aerospace industry. The increasing investment in electronic warfare systems is resulting in new techniques of controlling and gathering electronic warfare signals, which is hastening the demand for high-frequency pulse generators for signal generation and testing. The analysis and testing of electronic warfare equipment are vital as it involves a high risk of property and life. Owing to the above mentioned reason, the defense and military sector is expending individual pulse generators, designed for precise applications.

North America was the market leader in the pulse generator market in the year 2015 followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate. This growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be credited to high spending in aerospace, defense, and electronic circuits industry in countries such as India, Japan, and China. This has encouraged pulse generator manufacturers to invest heavily in this technology.

The major players in this industry are Anritsu Corporation (Japan), B&K Precision (U.S.), Keithley Instruments (U.S.), Keysight Technologies (U.S.), National Instruments Corporation. (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), and Tektronix (U.S) among others.