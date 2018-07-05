KISD Supports Kid’s Feeding Program

Killeen, TX/2018: Kids learn by examples set by adults. The Killeen Independent School District is committed to setting one such example of community service and healthy food habits thorough its initiative of offering up to 3200 free meals to kids from the month of June through August. This initiative of the KISD is a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer feeding program. As per the program, kids will be offered free breakfast and lunch from June 6 through August 10.

About KISD

The district serves the communities of Central Texas such as Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Nolanville and is currently providing great educational opportunities to around 44,000 students to help them attain their maximum potential. It is committed to providing the latest, innovative and rigorous education programs to help prepare the students for success in every sphere of life. The school district comprises of 32 Elementary Schools, 10 Middle Schools, 4 High Schools, an Early College High School, 2 alternative schools, a career center and a number of specialized campuses. The Communications Services Office of the school district keeps in touch with the members and residents of the area through printed publications, a district internet website and a television program which is operated by staff members and students.

The Kid’s Feeding Program

• Apart from members, kids who are not enrolled in the KISD can eat for free at a meal location.

• Those older than 18 might be required to show some form of identification as a proof of their age.

• The number of meals and sites has been increased as compared to the previous years. This year, the school district will expand the meal sites to around 50 locations as compared to 41 locations last year. It will provide 1200 free breakfasts and 2000 free lunches as compared to 1,005 free breakfasts and 1793 free lunches last year.

For more information, visit 200 N.WS Young Dr. Killeen, TX. 76543 or call at 254-336-0000. Ypu can also log on to https://killeenisd.org/