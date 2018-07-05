Power Rental Global Market 2018 Research by Type, Application, End-User and Manufacturers till 2023

The power rental is defined as renting of generator sets for the power generation and that runs on gas, diesel, or any other fuel. They are used in various industrial and commercial applications. Shortage of power supply, will ultimately increase in the use of power rental equipment. This will lead to the growth of this market. In India, the demand of electricity has always been more than the supply, which causes problems for many industries. To boost the development of power supply, the government of India has created many corporations such as State Electricity Boards (SEB), NTPC Limited, and NHPC limited. Even after this developments there is shortage of power supply in the country.

Top Key Players:-