Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market to touch a valuation of US$1,752.9 mn by the end of 2022

This report on the craniomaxillofacial implants market studies the current and future prospects of the global market. Craniomaxillofacial implants are rapidly gaining popularity in the global market due to increasing facial deformities and dislocations and growing awareness regarding the availability of technologically advanced implants. A variety of craniomaxillofacial implants are used to treat facial traumas, including metallic and non-metallic fixators. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the craniomaxillofacial implants market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global craniomaxillofacial implants market with respect to market segments based on the type of location, composition, nature, type, and their geographic markets.

Based on location, the craniomaxillofacial implants market has been segmented into two major categories: internal and external fixators. Based on composition, the market has been categorized into four segments: calcium ceramics, metals and alloys, polymers, and biologic materials. Furthermore, based on nature, the craniomaxillofacial implants market has been segmented into non-resorbable and resorbable fixators. The craniomaxillofacial implants market has also been segmented based on product type that includes plate and screw fixator systems, bone graft substitutes, distraction systems, and TMJ replacement devices.

The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2012 to 2022. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the craniomaxillofacial implants market has been categorized into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2012 to 2022, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022, considering 2013 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global craniomaxillofacial implants market.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them in taking strategic initiatives to establish a strong presence in the market. The report also profiles major players in the craniomaxillofacial implants market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Biomet, Inc., KLS Martin LP, OsteoMed, Anatomics Pty. Ltd., BIOPORE Surgical Implants, Calavera Surgical, ELLA-CS, s.r.o., Matrix Surgical USA, Medical Vision Australia Holdings, Poriferous, LLC, General Implants GmbH, GPC Medical Ltd., INION, INC., Narang Medical Limited, Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance Co., Ltd., NRV OrthoTech Pvt. Ltd, O & M Medical GmbH, Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Osteotec Ltd., Rebstock Instruments GmbH, S.H. Pitkar Orthotools Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen World Surgery Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Medical Products, Inc., Cavendish Implants Ltd., CONMED, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medartis AG, and Medtronic, Inc.

