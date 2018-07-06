Low fat Suji RUSK by leading FMCG group BONN could be latest innovation in Rs 1700 crore market

India’s leading FMCG food manufacturer, BONN, is all set to cater the need of consumers who are shifting from processed flours to low fat options such as Semolina (Suji), with the launch of its freshly revitalized Suji Rusk under the flagship brand BONN.

BONN SUJIRUSK is high in fiber content while being low in cholesterol rich trans-fats. This makes this Rusk ideal as a low calorie snack alternative with tea.

“We are aware that today’s consumer is continuously looking for low fat snack options with daily tea while at the same time not compromising on taste. This has given us the opportunity to develop ‘Suji Rusk’ which has plenty of dietary fibers with an Elaichi flavor for better digestive health. We have ensured high quality ingredients and value for money.” said Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.

The Rs 1700 crore market for rusks is growing at about 16 percent annually, much faster than some of the other bakery products like bread and biscuits. About 40-45 percent of the rusk market is accounted for by organized players. The rest of the market comprises of thousands of small neighborhood bakeries.

“We can employ economies of scale and backward integration to deliver well rounded hygienic resources which are not always available with small bakeries. Proper certification and approval from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is another differentiator between non branded food items and branded ones and consumers have started showing a preference for the latter. As we move forward, we see a scenario where over 75 percent of the rusk market will be with organized players in just a few years. The rusk market itself is growing fast and will be worth Rs 3,000 crore in the next 3-4 years,” Mr. Singh added.

These new rusks are available in pocket friendly rates and packets. The new packs have been priced at Rs 10 for 80 grams Rs 20 for 150 grams, Rs 30 for 225 grams and Rs 40 for 300 grams. These come in air tight packs to keep freshness intact.

The re-launch is being done in Delhi NCR, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The company has a range of rusks now. Bonn has been a consistently popular bakery food provider in North India over the last three decades with a variety of healthy fiber and whole grain rich options in breads, biscuits, footlong and cakes.