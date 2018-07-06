Opportunities for the global marine port and service market to reach $87.8 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global marine port and service market looks promising with opportunities in container handling services, ship repair and maintenance services, navigation services, supply chain and logistics solution services and mechanical and electrical engineering services. The global marine port and service market is expected to reach an estimated $87.8 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers of growth for this market are high growth of the marine transportation industry, surging demand of containerized and bulk cargo, rising customer demand and expansion of new regional trade hubs.

Container handling services, ship repair and maintenance services, navigation services, supply chain and logistics solution services and mechanical and electrical engineering services are some of the major segments of the global marine port and service market. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the container handling services and navigation services segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region due to rising customer demand and expansion of new regional trade hubs in operation have driven the demand for marine port and service in the APAC region.

Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of high growth of the marine freight transportation industry, surging demand of containerized and bulk cargo.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the vessel traffic services, self-unloading bulk carrier technology and marine port privatization. Hutchison Whampoa Limited, DP World Limited, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S PSA International and Ningbo Port Company Limited, Shanghai International Port Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Logistic Corporation, Tianjin Port Company, and Hamburger Hafen are the major service provider in the global marine port and service market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global marine port and services market by Service type and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Marine Port and Service Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global marine port and service market by service and region, as follows:

By Service ($ Billion from 2012 to 2023):

• Container Handling Services

• Ship Repair and Maintenance Services

• Navigation Services

• Supply Chain and Logistics Solution Services

• Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Services

By Region ($ Billion from 2012 to 2023):

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o United Kingdom

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Indonesia

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

