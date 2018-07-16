Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lauds Bikxie for providing 100 E-bikes to women

New Delhi, 16 July’2018. Bikxie Pink, an app based two wheeler last mile service for women by women, joined hands with Educational Forum for Women justice and Social Welfare (EFWJSW), a non-profit NGO, to launch a unique initiative named ‘Safar – Swarozgaar se Swavlambankioor’at India Gate on the 15th of July 2018.In the esteemed presence of Shri Ramdas Athawale – Hon’ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Rajendra Sharma – Medical Superintendent – VMMC & Safdarjang Hospital and many more dignitaries from Police, Judiciary, Bureaucrats and activist background. This event was to mark the 14th foundation day of the NGO and the aim was to promote equitable job opportunities for women.

The Union Minister, Ramdas Athawale lauded Bikxie for providing 100 E-bikes to women from weaker section promoting PM Modi’s vision of Skill India. He also commended Bixkie’s initiative as a bold step towards women empowerment which promotes Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s vision.

As aptly put by Divya Kalia Sharma, “Bikxie Pink is the unique arm of Bikxie which focuses on providing all services to women by women to ensure their safety and comfort. Imagine riding behind a female pilot or getting products delivered to your doorstep by women if you are a woman. Bikxie Pink has received global recognition for its unique service by large social & private organizations / initiatives like BMW, 200Women, British High Commissionin India, UK Trade department and many more including media houses across the globe”. The objective is to create a momentum across the country to identify pockets of marginalized sections of the society and uplift them from an unorganized sector towards gainful employment in Bikxie while keeping cognizance of the environment. Bikxie Pink fleet operates on E-Scooties in pursuit of this objective. This initiative is in line with the vision of the Prime minister of India which talks about Women empowerment, Women safety, Smart cities, Skill India, Smart urban transport, Increasing the purview of GST, Controlling pollution, Financial inclusion and inclusive growth.

Bikxie is the first and still the only company to offer a gender distinguished service to its customers on all its service offerings leading to a comfortable interaction with customers especially women. Women find it quite comfortable to avail taxi and delivery services from female pilots rather than men.

EFWJSW is to be lauded for its efforts in working on the grass-root level to reach out to girls and create awareness around this sector of employment. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Indira Mishra quoted,” It has been a tedious yet fruitful journey for them to have reached a stage whereby they have become the powerhouse of change in a 100 Indian households today by employing & empowering women from them. The NGO is working on many other women related causes in support of its agenda of bolstering social justice and education for women in the society.”

About Bikxie:

The foundations for Bikxie were laid in 2016 with the objective of addressing last mile connectivity problem for men and women both. The startup received a very warm response from commuters all across the cities it was launched. Bikxie went onto establish a robust service on multiple verticals beyond taxi such as food delivery, logistics, rental and hyperlocal. The service is currently available in more than 12 cities in the country with a fleet size of more than 500 active pilots (including 100 women) catering to many businesses and customers alike on a single unified app based technology handling more than 10,000 transactions a day. The fleet is being financed by Orix India Leasing & Finance Pvt ltd.

Bikxie aims to reach more than 3,000 bikes by the end of this year and impact the lives of more than 1,000 women in the journey, across more than 20 cities in the country. The need of the hour is to compliment the growth story of the country with a boost in socio economic indices as well for a wholesome development, and Bikxie along with EFWJSW are partnering to set an example of this precisely.