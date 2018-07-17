Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “2018-2023 Global Single Vision Lenses Consumption Market Report” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Pune, India, July 16, 2018:In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Single Vision Lenses market for 2018-2023.

Single vision lenses have just one prescription, distributing focus evenly over the entire surface of the lens. They are particularly suitable for correcting myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the key market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Single Vision Lenses will register a 0.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6840 million by 2023, from US$ 6800 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Single Vision Lenses market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

• Plastic Single Vision Lenses

• Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses

• High-index Single Vision Lenses

• Segmentation by application:

• Myopia

• Hyperopia

• Others

This report also splits the market by region:

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Middle East & Africa

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Israel

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

• Essilor

• ZEISS

• HOYA

• Rodenstock

• Nikon

• SHAMIR

• VISION-EASE LENS

• Mingyue

• Conant

• Wanxin

• SEIKO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

• To study and analyze the global Single Vision Lenses consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of Single Vision Lenses market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global Single Vision Lenses manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition

landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Single Vision Lenses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific

challenges and risks).

• To project the consumption of Single Vision Lenses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Register for a My NxtGenReports account and receive 10% off your entire purchase, Contact Us if you are looking for more discount.

Free Sample Market Report

You can read a detailed index of the entire research here:

2018-2023 Global Single Vision Lenses Consumption Market Report

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Get Discount Copy of thisReport at: sales@nxtgenreports.com

Related Reports:

Global Shampoo Industry Market Research Report

Global Massage Chair Market Outlook 2017-2022

Global Lens Industry Market Research Report

Contact Us:

Sachin

NxtGen Reports

410, Sadguru Galaxy,

Shivane, Pune, 411023, India

Website: https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Email: sales@nxtgenreports.com

Phone: +918551022388

More Report at: https://www.nxtgenreports.com/market-research-reports