Automotive Coatings Industry Global Analysis growth Worth 2018 is expected to reach US$ 18.2 Billion Dollar, at a CAGR of more than 8% | key Players | Features | Demand | Application Market by Forecast to 2022

Automotive Coatings Market

Automotive Coatings Market Introduction:

Automotive Coatings market is expected to reach US$ 18.2 Billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 8% from 2016 to 2022.

Automotive coatings industry is witnessing significant growth on account of its properties such as excellent UV radiation, extreme temperature resistance and durability. Automotive coatings produced based on technology as water borne and solvent borne. The future of automotive coating industry is based on water borne automobile coatings. Water borne automotive coatings has replaced the solvent borne coatings owing to low volatile organic content (VOC) emission and possess resistance to heat and abrasion. Moreover, cost advantage and excellent chemical and physical properties over solvent based coatings is anticipated to drive the water based automobile coating market.

Automotive coatings are dominated by Asia Pacific region owing to rising production of vehicle along with increasing consumer preference for domestic transport. Changing trend of lightweight components in vehicle parts in order to improve fuel efficiency in various regions is expected to complement demand growth. China witnessed strong growth owing to large production base and economic labor. Moreover, countries like Japan, India and South Korea are leading countries in automotive industries and manufacturer are relocating base owing to lenient government regulations and easy availability of resources.

Automotive Coatings Market Trends:

Automotive refinishing industry is growing significantly due to rising vehicle collisions along with proneness of consumer to repair vehicles are expected to augment the market growth. Primer, basecoat, and E-coat are trending in the market owing to its superior properties. Basecoat is expected to dominate in the market as they are capable to provide desired color and aesthetics to automobiles. E-coat or electric coat is expected to grow at considerable market share over the forecast period. This is due to equal deposition of coating on metal part with high operation speed.

Automotive Coatings Market Highlights:

Over the past few years, the global market has witnessed a phenomenal growth due to increasing demand of automotive coatings. This has bring out a higher growth rate of the global automotive coatings market at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, different factors have driven the market for automotive coatings continuous increase in the number of vehicles, growing automotive as well as transportation industry, technological advancement and others.

Automotive Coatings Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the global automotive coating market are BASF SE (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.. (Japan), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Jotun (Norway), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Arkema SA (France), Berger Paints India Limited (India), Clariant (Switzerland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), and Bayer AG (Germany).

Automotive Coatings Market Competitive Analysis:

Automotive coatings market is fragmented market with tier 1 and tier 2 players dominating the overall market. The key strategies adopted by key players are expansion, collaborations or partnerships, acquisition and product launch. In order to meet regulations, set by various bodies of respective regions, manufacturer is entering into agreement with raw material supplier to reduce the cost. Auto manufacturers are focusing more on performance of vehicle by lowering of greenhouse gases with significant reduction in weight of vehicle. In highly competitive market, companies are investing more in innovations and brand building thereby, fostering the strong relationship with customer.

Automotive Coatings Market Intended Audience:

Automotive coating manufacturers

Traders and distributors of automotive coating

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

Automotive Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

Automotive coatings market has been studied with respect to five regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the largest market on account of the rapid industrialization in the region during recent years. India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia are the major contributors to the growth of this regional market. The factors driving market growth in the region are growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, increasing purchasing power of people, and rising consumer awareness in favor of the protection and maintenance of vehicles. North America is the second-largest global automotive coatings market. The U.S is the largest market in this region due to the growing demand for passenger cars in the country. Europe is another important region in the global automotive coatings market. The U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Belgium are the major contributors to this regional market.

Automotive Coatings Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Technology

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Automotive Coatings Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Automotive Coatings Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Automotive Coatings Market Table of Content to be Continue…..,

