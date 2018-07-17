Fit for the software-defined data centre: Erik Sterck GmbH offers DevOps starter workshop for companies

Leonberg, 17.07.2018 – The digitalisation and automation of processes are key aspects of the IT strategy for many companies today. With a new workshop offering for customers and interested parties, the system supplier Erik Sterck GmbH (https://www.eriksterck.de/) is showing how the in-house concept can be optimally aligned with the goal of a software-defined data centre (SDDC). The data centre specialist”s DevOps business area conducts a substantiated analysis of the existing IT processes and strategies in the course of the starter workshop.

“Many of our customers are currently asking themselves how they can improve their processes and thereby further increase the degree of automation in IT,” explains Erik Sterck, managing partner of Erik Sterck GmbH. “A wide variety of requirements, scenarios and use cases are discussed in this context. The need for improvement and optimisation is very different and highly individual. However, the objective of simplifying processes and making IT production more flexible is always the common denominator.”

The starter workshop is therefore intended on the one hand for interested parties asking the fundamental questions of how to take the increasing demands of digitalisation processes into account. It is however also aimed at the target group of those who have already examined the topic and now want to tackle the concrete implementation.

“Many customers have already taken a look at new digitalisation technologies and platforms,” is how Sascha Zimmer, head of the DevOps business area at Erik Sterck GmbH, describes the situation. “We add value by showing how the pieces of the puzzle can be put together. Creating blueprints and developing ready-made, comprehensive solutions for customers that can then be implemented in the existing environment with reasonable effort is the goal.”

Possible expectations of company management in regards to IT are also discussed in addition to analysing the IT processes and strategies. A GAP analysis is then prepared and ultimately leads to the result of the workshop offering: preparing and presenting a basis for decision-making with proposed solutions for individual digitalisation is the goal.

Interested parties can obtain all further details regarding the starter workshop directly from Erik Sterck GmbH.