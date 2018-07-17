Global Acetylcysteine Market Headed for Growth and Expansion by 2023

Acetylcysteine, also known as N-acetylcysteine (NAC), is a modified amino acid that is used as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose to prevent hepatic injury. Acetylcysteine is a hepatoprotective agent and has not been linked to significant serum enzyme elevations during therapy or to instances of clinically apparent acute liver injury.

Acetylcysteine is an efficient API for COPD and PB treatment. Also, it is added in nutritional supplements for cosmetology. Generally, acetylcysteine is mainly used to produce medicine in India and Europe. While in America, it is mainly used in nutritional supplements.

Raw material of acetylcysteine is mainly L-cysteine, which is distributed all over the world. Also manufacture process of acetylcysteine is mature. So, there are many acetylcysteine suppliers globally. Global major producers included in the report are Zambon, Moehs, Pharmazell, Nippon Rika, Chengyi Pharma, Wuhan Grand Hoyo and Manus Aktteva Biopharma. Market concentration in this industry is high. In 2016, sales of those manufacturers account for 77.18% of global total sales.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in USA, Europe and India. In 2016, Europe consumed about 3908.2 MT acetylcysteine. USA and India separately consumed about 3005.4 MT and 1392.3 MT in 2016. Meanwhile, most acetylcysteine API suppliers also produce downstream medicine directly, especially most Europe and India suppliers.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Acetylcysteine will register a 22.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1650 million by 2023, from US$ 490 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Acetylcysteine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Spray

Tracheal Drip

Tablet

Segmentation by application:

Medicine

Nutritional Supplements

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Zambon

Moehs

Pharmazell

Nippon Rika

Chengyi Pharma

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Manus Aktteva Biopharma

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

