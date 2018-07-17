Optical Sensing Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that is trending in North America region. The Optical Sensing market is driven by the high-rate of industrial automation in the US is one the key factors driving this market growth. Moreover, the high demand of optical sensing devices such as fiber-optic sensors in the oil and gas industry is projected to gain growth of this market.

The study indicates that there is an increase in investments towards the optical sensing market to upgrade infrastructure across various industries, which would contribute major market growth in this region. The trend of optical sensing devices is influencing the market shares of the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

An optical sensor is a device that converts light rays into electronic signals. The optical sensing devices is expected to increase in the various sectors such as aerospace & defense, oil and gas industry and many more, due to its high accuracy and ability to withstand harsh environments. The optical sensing market is characterized by few big market players and several small regional players due to its high competition and presence in the market.

Optical Sensing Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the Optical Sensing market are Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), ABB Group (Switzerland), ams AG (Austria), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Dalsa Inc. (Canada), AlphaSense, Inc (U.S.), Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Oxsensis Ltd. (U.K.) and ROHM Semiconductor (Japan) among others.

Optical Sensing Market Segmentation:

The Optical Sensing Market has been segmented on the basis of type, method, applications, end-user and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that Aircraft and defense sector is showing a tremendous usage of optical sensor application in the market. The study indicates that the other sectors like telecommunication and IT sector is next in line and would show a highest growth in the Optical Sensing market in the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Optical Sensing market is studied in different regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with the highest CAGR in the Optical Sensing market. This is due to a considerable number of optical sensing device vendors are based in the U.S., and there is an increase in investments to upgrade infrastructure across various industries, which would contribute towards market growth in the region.

Europe region is also showing a positive sign in growth graph in the Optical Sensing market. The developing economies in Asia-pacific regions like China, Japan, India and others are showing relatively good growth in the Optical Sensing market.

Intended Audience

Optical sensing device manufacturers

Optical fiber manufacturers

Aviation manufacturers

Industrial automation vendors

Medical equipment manufacturers

Government regulatory bodies

Educational institutes

Private research organizations

Energy and power companies

Geotechnical and construction vendors

Defense researchers

Safety equipment manufacturers

Consumer electronics vendors

Distributers

Investors

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Optical Sensing Market: By Types

1.3.2 Global Optical Sensing Market: By Methods

1.3.3 Global Optical Sensing Market: By Application

1.3.4 Global Optical Sensing Market: By End User

1.3.5 Global Optical Sensing Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methods

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

Continue…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Optical Sensing Market, By Type

Table 2 Global Optical Sensing Market, By Methods

Table 3 Global Optical Sensing Market, By Application

Continue…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Global Optical Sensing Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Global Optical Sensing Market: By Methods (%)

Continue…

