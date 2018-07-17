WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global P2P Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025”

Summary:

This report studies the global P2P Payments market, analyzes and researches the P2P Payments development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

Tencent.

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

Money transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Market segment by Application, P2P Payments can be split into

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of P2P Payments

2 Global P2P Payments Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global P2P Payments Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook

6 EU P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook

8 China P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook

9 India P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 P2P Payments Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix